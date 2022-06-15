India women’s cricket legend Mithali Raj announced her retirement from all forms of cricket on June 8, hours before the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced women’s squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. Only a week after retiring from international cricket, Mithali spoke exclusively with Republic Media Network and divulged her thoughts on the growing stature of women’s cricket in India. She said women’s cricket was not 'very popular' in the country when she initially started playing cricket in the 1990s, but the current generation of women cricketers take the sport as a career and not as a mere 'hobby'.

“I would say that when I started playing cricket, the sports itself, women’s cricket was not very popular. Not many people knew about the existence of the Indian women’s cricket team in our country in the 90s and I started in an academy which was an exclusive boys camp. I was the only girl around, and from there to see a day today where every academy enrolls 50-60 girls minimum every month, there are no exclusive boys camp. I think the sport has come a long way that young girls have women cricketers as role models,” Mithali said.

'Coming under the BCCI has opened a lot of avenues': Mithali Raj

Mithali went on to elucidate how the scenario has changed in the current times, and advised young girls to pursue their dreams against all odds. “If you have a dream, pursue it with a lot of conviction and single-minded devotion, because there's no shortcut to success,” she said, before shifting focus on how the BCCI has helped to promote the sport among girls.

The former India ODI and Test skipper further added, “I think coming under the BCCI has opened a lot of avenues for women cricketers with access to resources and facilities. In the past few years, we have seen the Challenger's trophy coming up and I'm sure we will soon have women's IPL. My training continues in terms of fitness and physical activities, so in those terms, my life hasn't changed much. When I started playing cricket, women's cricket wasn't very popular."

The women’s cricket stalwart represented India from 1999 to 2022 and retired from the sport as one of the most experienced players in the globe. She scored 7805 runs in 232 ODI games at an average of 50.7, 699 runs in 12 Test matches, and a total of 2364 runs in 89 T20I games. She was handed the responsibility of leading the national team in 2004 at a significantly young age.

(Image: @BCCIWomen/Twitter/bcci.tv)