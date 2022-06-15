Mithali Raj, the former skipper of Indian women’s ODI and Test team, announced her retirement earlier this month, putting an end to an illustrious career of 23 years. In a candid conversation with Republic Media Network, the 39-year-old talked about her journey, the evolution of women’s cricket, her icons, and her feud with coach Ramesh Powar among other things.

Describing her journey spanning across more than 200 ODI appearances, the right-handed batter emphasised how cricket among women was not 'very popular' during times when she started playing. While retirement for cricket legends as Mithali is a tough decision, adjusting to a more sedentary life appears even tougher. However, the torchbearer of women's cricket in India has a different way of looking at her life after retirement.

“I’ve been mentioning that while playing cricket, my life was always on the fast track but now, after my retirement, I can do other things. However, my training continues in terms of fitness and physical activities. I guess in those terms, my journey hasn’t changed but probably I am not going to wield a bat,"said Mithali.

She further added, “My journey has been very satisfying, from cricketers in obscurity to a time when cricketers are brand in themselves. And the sport has turned into a professional viable sport. We‘ll very soon have women’s IPL matches."

Talking about her personal idols, she underscored that when she started her journey, she was an all-rounder and looked up at Kapil Dev as role model. 'When I started playing, my bowling got overshadowed by my batting and then I started to look up to Sachin Tendulkar, the way conducted he conducted himself on and off the field and prepared for matches, how he negotiated, manoeuvred so many bowlers from different generations and still unmatched in the evolving standards of international cricket.'

Mithali Raj retirement

It is pertinent to note that Raj, who hails from Jodhpur, announced her official retirement from all forms of international cricket on June 8, shortly before the Indian squad was announced for the T20I and ODI tour of Sri Lanka. When questioned about her feud with coach Ramesh Powar in 2018, Raj said that she now only wanted to look in future and not deliberate upon things of the past.

Raj also opened up about her plans for the future in store for women's cricket. "There are a lot of avenues for women cricketers in terms of commentary, mentoring, administration amongst other things. However, it has only been a few days since I retired. Let's see where my interest lies and what the future holds for me," the former captain quipped.

“If you have a dream, pursue it with a lot of conviction and single-minded focus and conviction. There is no shortcut to hard work. If you have a structure to achieve your goal, you will do it”.

