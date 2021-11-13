Mithali Raj Pens Heartfelt Note After Receiving Khel Ratna; Expresses Gratitude To PM Modi

India Women's ODI captain Mithali Raj on Saturday was conferred with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award for her record-breaking achievements in women's cricket. Mithali Raj was conferred with India's top sporting honour in a function organised at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Ram Nath Kovind. After receiving the honour, Mithali took to her Twitter handle and shared a heartfelt note, and expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Expressing that she is 'truly grateful and honoured to receive the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award', the 38-year-old cricketer penned a note via her Twitter account. Mithali wrote, "When I was growing up and learning to play this amazing game, representing my country was my dream. I always wanted to wear the blue jersey, which represents the absolute pride we feel for our nation."

"Our strives for mastery but there are so many variables and infinite parameters that when success come by, it often is a result of hours of grind everyday. The award is a validation of those hours, of all the sacrifices a player makes her entire life. I just wanted to give cricket everything I had and I think I am happy that I have pushed myself harder and harder to get to this momentous day," added Mithali Raj.

Furthermore, Mithali Raj expressed her gratitude to PM Modi for bestowing her with the prestigious Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. "I express my warm gratitude to our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji who has bestowed this very prestigious honour upon me." Mithali also expressed her gratitude to Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, for considering her for the award.

Mithali Raj's record-breaking achievements

In July, Mithali Raj surpassed England's Charlotte Edwards to become the leading run-getter in women's international cricket. Raj went past Edwards's 10,273 runs with a boundary off Natalie Sciver during the ODI series against England.

RECORD🚨: #TeamIndia captain @M_Raj03 is now the LEADING RUN-GETTER in women's international cricket across formats. She goes past England's Charlotte Edwards. 👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/XVEEK5ugtV — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 3, 2021

Apart from breaking Edwards' record, Mithali Raj became the first woman cricketer in the world to score 7000 ODI runs in March this year. She is also the only player with a batting average over 50 among the top 10 run-getters in the format. Raj earned the title of the youngest centurion in international cricket, among men or women when she scored a century against Ireland in 1999. She was just 16 years old when being handed her India debut.

Image: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn, PTI