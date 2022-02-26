Mithali Raj Picks Up Positives From Disastrous NZ Series Ahead Of ICC Women's CWC 2022

Veteran cricketer Mithali Raj is all set to lead the Indian women’s cricket team in the forthcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand, which kickstarts on March 4. The India women head into the marquee tournament after suffering a 4-1 loss to the Kiwi women on a five-match ODI series, which concluded on February 24. Meanwhile, speaking during the second day of the captains’ opening media conferences, ahead of the Women’s CWC, skipper Mithali Raj pointed out the positives from the bilateral series against New Zealand, which will likely help the team in their World Cup campaign.

As per PTI, Mithali weighed in her views on the topic by stating that the win against the Kiwi women in the final ODI, which denied the hosts a 5-0 clean sweep, is important for the team heading into a big event. She noted that the batting unit’s performance in each game has been a key takeaway, while also adding that the bowling took a bit of time to click. “The spinners that we bank on, they do also understand these wickets are batting friendly and they need top to tighten up line and length and bowl consistently. We definitely also look to put more effort on fielding, it is an area we are consistently working on,” Mithali told reporters.

Mithali Raj weighs in her thoughts on the team composition

Meanwhile, the India women skipper also said that the squad has been given an ample amount of game time leading up to the World Cup. Citing players like Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma, Meghna Singh, and Pooja Vastarkar, Mithali said that she has been provided with a helpful insight regarding the composition of the team courtesy of the players. “I definitely know my playing composition for the first couple of games and I look forward to giving game time to all the core players during the warm-up and also to those players who will get an opportunity at some point in the world cup,” Mithali added.

India women set to start Women's CWC 2022 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 is set to kick off on March 4, with the opening clash between hosts New Zealand and the West Indies women. India will start their campaign on March 6 with the headliner clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. Having finished as the runners-up in the 2017 edition of the World Cup, Mithali now hopes to lift the ICC Women’s CWC 2022 trophy, in her final campaign as the leader of the squad. Mithali will be helped by other experienced campaigners like Jhulan Goswami, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, alongside youngsters like Richa, Shafali, Pooja, and vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur, among the other players.

India's squad for the ICC Women's CWC 2022-

Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur

(Twitter Image: @ICC)