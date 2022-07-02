Mithali Raj Receives Special Letter From PM Modi; Says 'will Treasure This Forever'

Legendary Indian women's cricket captain Mithali Raj took to her official social media account on July 2 to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi after receiving an encouraging letter from him. Mithali, who represented the women in blue for over two decades, said that she was 'honoured' and 'proud' to receive the letter from PM Modi himself.

Mithali Raj states its an honour to receive letter from PM Modi

Taking to her Twitter account on July 2, Mithali Raj posted two different Tweets to highlight that it was a moment of 'pride' to receive words of encouragement from PM Modi, who has been a role model and inspiration for millions of Indians, including her. The former India women's captain concluded her post by stating that she hopes she can live up to the expectations set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in helping Indian sports grow.

It’s a matter of singular honour & pride when one receives such warm encouragement from our Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, who is a role model & inspiration for millions including me. I am overwhelmed by this thoughtfully worded acknowledgment of my contribution to cricket. pic.twitter.com/cTmqB6ZdNT — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) July 2, 2022

I will treasure this forever.

I feel inspired and encouraged for my next chapter and will strive hard to live up to the expectations of our Hon'ble PM in contributing towards the growth of Indian sports. 🙏 — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) July 2, 2022

Mithali Raj explains decision to retire from international cricket

After announcing her decision to hang up her boots on June 8, Mithali Raj elaborated on her decision to retire in an exclusive interview with Republic TV. The 39-year-old said,

"I think, right now after my retirement, I have been mentioning that life has been on a fast track for all these years. Now, I have got a lot of time to do a few other things, that I couldn’t in all these years. And I don’t have to plan a week or a day or the next tournament because obviously, I have taken retirement. But, I guess my training continues in terms of the fitness and physical activities that I have been doing for all these years. So, in that sense, it has not changed much."

Mithali Raj's outstanding career in numbers

If a closer look is given at Mithali Raj's cricketing career, the 39-year-old has not only been one of the best batters for India but also in the entire world. Since making her debut as a teenager in 1999, Raj has smacked a total of 7,805 runs in 232 ODI games at a brilliant average of 50.7. In this time she has also hit seven centuries and 64 fifties in this format.

When it comes to Test cricket she has scored 699 runs, including a century and four fifties in 12 matches. Her numbers are also pretty impressive in the shortest format of the game, as she has scored 2,364 runs from 89 T20Is at a decent average of 37.5.