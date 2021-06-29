Mithali Raj Regains Spot In Top Five Of ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings

India's veteran player Mithali Raj has regained a spot in the top five of the ICC Women's ODI batting rankings. Mithali, who is currently in the United Kingdom, returned to the top five of the ICC rankings after she scored 72 runs for her side in a losing cause during the first ODI between India and England. Mithali jumped three places on the table as she left behind Australia's Meg Lanning and New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite to take the number five spot. Mithali is now two points ahead of Lanning in the rankings with 725 points to her name.

The 38-year-old entered the top five of the ICC ODI Women's rankings for the first time since October 2019. Meanwhile, England's Tammy Beaumont retained the top spot on the table, courtesy of her 87 not-out against India in the first ODI match on June 27. Beaumont gained 26 rating points after her unbeaten knock on Sunday. Natalie Sciver, who batted alongside Beaumont to help England win the first ODI match against India, also gained in the latest rankings as she moved up a place to take the number 8 position.

In the first ODI between India Women and England Women, Mithali scored 72 runs off 108 balls, including 7 boundaries while her partners on the other end kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Mithali added some crucial runs with Deepti Sharma and Punam Raut to help India cross the 200-run mark. However, the target of 202 in 50 overs was not going to be an easy task to defend as England Women chased down the total in just 34.5 overs. Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver scored 87 and 74 runs respectively at a strike rate of 100 each to help their side cross the finishing line.

The second ODI match between India Women and their English counterparts is scheduled to take place on June 30. The match is slated to start at around 6:30 pm India Time. India will look to win the match in order to tie the series 1-1. However, beating England in their own backyard is never going to be an easy task as India batters will have to put on a good show with the bat, which they have failed to do until now.

