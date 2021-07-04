Mithali Raj Responds To Criticism On Her Strike Rate; 'I Don't Seek People's Validation'

Indian women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj on Saturday became the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket after the visitors defeated England by four wickets. Although Team Indian (W) was not able to win the series, Mithali Raj showcased some outstanding batting performance as she struck back to back half-centuries in the 3-match India vs England ODI series. However, the 38-year-old cricketer had to face criticism on social media for her 'low strike rate' after India lost the first ODI against England by eight wickets. Mithali Raj scored a valiant 72 off 108 balls before getting dismissed off Sophie Ecclestone's bowling.

Mithali Raj on criticism over her low strike-rate

Mithali Raj during the post-match press conference on Saturday spoke on the criticism about her low strike rate. Indian women's team skipper clarified that she plays according to the role assigned to her by the team management adding that she does not play to please people.

"I do read criticism about my strike-rate, but as I have said earlier also, I don't seek validation from people. I have played for a long-time and I know that I have a certain responsibility in the team. I don't look to please people, I am here to play the role which has been assigned to me by the team management," said Mithali Raj.

Mithali Raj's slow innings against England in 1st ODI

In form Shefali Verma and seasoned Smriti Mandhana were back in the pavilion inside 10 overs with just 27 runs on the board. Skipper Mithali Raj and Punam Raut steadied the ship by forming a 56-run partnership but the duo consumed too many balls to get India's ship back on track. While Punam Raut was dismissed for 32 (61), Mithali Raj carried building the innings as wickets kept tumbling at the other end. Experienced Harmanpreet Kaur was also dismissed for just 1 which further compounded India's misery. The Indian captain scored a valiant 72 off 108 balls before getting dismissed off Sophie Ecclestone's bowling. Raj's patient knock was instrumental in propelling India 201/8 which was a below-par score. However, in response, England won the first ODI comfortably.

Mithali Raj breaks Charlotte Edwards record

Meanwhile, Mithali Raj not only played a match-winning knock on Saturday but also surpassed Charlotte Edwards to become the leading run-getter in women's international cricket. Raj went past Edwards's 10,273 runs with a boundary off Natalie Sciver. Currently, the third spot in the list is occupied by New Zealand's Suzie Bates, who has scored 7849 runs in 247 matches. Bates is followed by West Indies' Stefanie Taylor, with 7834 runs in 256 matches while Australia's skipper Meg Lanning, with 7024 runs in 199 games caps off the top five. BCCI took to Twitter and congratulated the ODI skipper for her achievement.

(Image Credits: @s_badrinath/PTI)