Cricket Fraternity Reacts To Mithali Raj's Retirement; 'A Role Model And An Inspiration'

Mithali Raj retires: Former India captthanked everyone for love and support over shown over the years as she is lookin forward to starting her second innings.

Suraj Alva
Mithali Raj retires

India ODI and Test captain Mithali Raj on Wednesday announced her retirement from international cricket through social media, bringing an end to a glorious 23-year-old career. Taking to Twitter, she thanked everyone for the love and support over the years and said that she is looking forward to start her second innings.

Mithali Raj made her international debut in 1999 and is the first women's cricketer to complete 7000 runs in One Day International cricket. In 214 ODIs, she mustered 7098 runs at a stellar average of 51.06. She scored 55 half-centuries and seven centuries, which is the most by a female Indian cricketer.

Mithali Raj retires: Cricket fraternity pays trubute to the legend

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has wished Mithali Raj for a successful career. Taking to Twitter, he wrote "A wonderful career comes to an end! Thank you @M_Raj03  for your immense contribution to Indian cricket. Your leadership on the field has brought much glory to the National women's team. Congratulations for illustrious innings on the field and best wishes for your next innings!"

Apart from Jay Shah, former India captain Anil Kumble, ex india cricketers Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Amit Mishra and Wasim Jaffe, former Ireland cricketer Isobel Joyce, and cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle also extended their best wishes to the Indian cricketing legend. NCA chairman and legendary India batter VVS Laxman also reacted to Mithali's retirement. 

Mithali Raj achievements

She is also the youngest centurion (16 years 205 days) in ODI cricket. Combining Tests and T20Is, she has scored over 10,000 runs, which makes her only the second woman in the world to do so. With 314 matches played so far, she is the player with the most international appearances in women’s cricket.

