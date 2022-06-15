India women’s cricket stalwart Mithali Raj spoke to Republic TV in an exclusive interview on Monday and made many notable revelations about her celebratory career for India, a week after announcing her retirement from all forms of the game. Mithali took to her official Twitter handle on June 8 and announced her decision of retiring, ending her 23-year-log career as a player, which started in 1999. During the interview with Republic TV, Mithali faced a question about the biggest achievements and the lowest of lows she faced during her career.

Answering the question, Mithali mentioned that seeing how women’s cricket has evolved over the years is one of the biggest achievements of her career. “My biggest achievement is to see this sport grow & evolve, to see the team doing well in ICC events,” Mithali said. At the same time, the former India skipper said her struggle with injuries during the 2005-2009 period was one of the lowest moments of her career.

'A stressful phase'

“The low was when I struggled with injuries from 2005-09, which was a stressful phase for me and also the 2013 World Cup failure,” Mithali added. Mithali played the 2005 Women’s World Cup with a ligament tear, and the injury hampered her game for several more years. During the 2013 Women’s World Cup, India was hosting the tournament, but the national team exited the tournament with a series of poor performances.

India found themselves in Group A in the league stage of the 2013 World Cup alongside teams like England, Sri Lanka, and West Indies. After starting the tournament with a win over West Indies, the hosts faced two straight losses and failed to qualify for the Super Six stage. However, it is pertinent to mention that the Mithali Raj-led squad made a thumping comeback in the next edition of the tournament in 2017, where they finished as runners-up.

Mithali Raj's time as skipper of India women's cricket team

Mithali was chosen as the captain of the national team in 2004 when she was just 21-years-old. She led the team for 18 years across formats and gave many memorable moments to celebrate for Indian cricket fans. She led India in a total of 155 ODI matches and returned with 89 wins and 63 losses. At the same time, she also captained the team in 32 T20I games from 2006 to 2016 and returned with 17 triumphs and 15 defeats.