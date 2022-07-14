Mithali Raj Reveals Her 'only Regret' In Life After Retirement: 'Except For Not Winning..'

Mithali Raj recently brought down the curtains on her decorated career on June 8 after donning Team India's blue jersey for 23 long years. The former cricketer finished her career as the most capped woman player in ODIs and had scored the most runs in the format. Despite being the pillar of India's batting for more than 20 years, Raj finished her career without winning any major trophy.

Mithali Raj on her only 'regret' after retirement

On Thursday, the 39-year-old, during a Q&A session with fans on Twitter, revealed her 'regret' of not winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup for the country.

Mithali wrote, "Except for not winning the World Cup, I have no regrets. Taking retirement was not a sudden decision. I will always be in service of sport. Just roles change. Equally excited for what lies ahead."

Back in 2005 and 2017, the Indian Women's team reached the final of Women's Cricket World Cup under Mithali Raj but lost to Australia and England.

A look at Mithali Raj's captaincy

Mithali Raj was chosen as the skipper of the national team in 2004 following which she led the team for 18 years across formats. Speaking of her overall captaincy record Raj led India in a total of 155 ODI matches and registered 89 wins while losing 63 matches. At the same time, she also captained the team in 32 T20I games from 2006 to 2016 and returned with 17 win and 15 defeats.

After announcing her retirement from cricket, Mithali Raj, in an interview with Republic TV, spoke about her decision to call it quits on her glorious career and what she plans to do in life after retirement.

The 39-year-old said, "I think, right now after my retirement, I have been mentioning that life has been on a fast track for all these years. Now, I have got a lot of time to do a few other things, that I couldn’t in all these years. And I don’t have to plan a week or a day or the next tournament because obviously, I have taken retirement. But, I guess my training continues in terms of the fitness and physical activities that I have been doing for all these years. So, in that sense, it has not changed much."

Mithali Raj retirement: A look back at former skipper decorated career

Speaking of Mithali Raj's decorated career, the cricketer represented India team in 12 Tests, 232 WODIs, and 89 WT20Is for India. The 39-year-old scored 699 Test runs, 7,805 ODI runs, and 2,364 T20I runs in her career, averaging 43.68, 50.68, and 37.52, respectively. She led the Indian Women's Cricket Team to their first-ever World Cup final in 2005, where they lost to Australia. She was also given many awards for her outstanding contribution which included Arjuna Award (2003), Padma Shri (2015), and Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna (2021). Mithali Raj played six World Cup for India and is the first player in the history of the game to score seven consecutive half-centuries in ODIs. She also holds the record for most fifties in WODIs.