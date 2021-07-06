Mithali Raj Reveals Inside Story Of How She Ended Her Toss-losing Streak For Third ODI

The Indian women's cricket team captain, Mithali Raj has revealed that she thought of taking Jhulan Goswami and Priya Punia along with her for the toss ahead of the third one-day international match against England. During the ongoing tour of England, Mithali had managed to win the toss just once and coincidently it was the same time that Team India beat England.

"I go through a lot of pressure when I walk out for the toss, whether to call or spin the coin. I am very bad at it. But in the third ODI, when the match was a little delayed due to rain, the video analysis team told me let's try (tossing the coin), it was best of eleven. There also my success percentage was low, I just won twice in those 11 times," Mithali said in a video posted by the official BCCI Women's page with the caption "The inside story on how Methali Raj ended her toss-losing streak"

"I said 'okay let's see who had a better percentage in the team,' so everyone had a go. Priya Punia and Jhulan Goswami had the best percentage and at one point, I thought of taking them along for the toss. I had hope that in the third ODI, I will win the toss," she added. Jhulan was asked about Mithali's run at the todd and she said "Our captain after six matches, she won the toss. We bowled first. She lost the tosses in the Test match and the first two ODIs. Now, in the third ODI, we won the toss and we won the match. Before the toss, she was practicing, finally, she has started practicing for the toss."

Third ODI match-winning knock by Mithali

The Indian Women's team on Friday, July 2 managed to salvage some pride by winning the final match of the series against the England Women's team having lost the initial two games of the three-match ODI series. A brilliant batting performance from the Indian captain Mithali Raj and opener Smriti Mandhana helped the women in blue to secure the four-wicket win with 3 balls to spare. Next up for the Women in Blue is the three T20 matches starting from July 9 at the County Ground in Northampton as they look to end the Tour of England.

(Image Credits: ICC)