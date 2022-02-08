Mithali Raj Says India To Use NZ Series As Preparation For World Cup

India Women's ODI skipper Mithali Raj reckoned that the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand should help the national players get accustomed to the playing conditions before the World Cup. Even as Mithali isn't a part of the only T20I on Wednesday, she'll lead the Women in Blue in the five-match ODI series.

India, in the past, have struggled to adjust to the conditions in New Zealand and the skipper is wary of the same. She said that the limited-overs series will help India gauge the conditions before they head to the mega event next month.

Moreover, Mithali put forth the importance of the big players finding their mojo in the bilateral series before the World Cup gets underway.

We want to put in our best standard of cricket: Mithali Raj

"It will take them at least two or three games to get used to the conditions. We are here to use this series as preparation for the World Cup because it is the best way we get to know about the wickets and composition we will have next month. We want to put in our best standard of cricket so the team derives a lot of confidence when we get into the World Cup. We play to win but I look forward to giving some game time to the core players. It is important they find their rhythm before the World Cup," she stated.

All the six limited-overs matches in India's tour of New Zealand will take place at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown. The ODI skipper also has in mind the huge workload that's in store for the Indian women's team over the next few weeks.

"Workload is in our minds but having said that rather than seeing two months... if you look at the games we are getting it could be around five-plus or nine or 10 of the world cup games," Mithali added.

After their series against the White Ferns, Raj and Co. will also play two warm-up matches against South Africa and the West Indies. Their first game in the World Cup is against Bismah Maroof's Pakistan on March 6 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Image: PTI