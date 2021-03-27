MIZ-W Vs ODS-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Senior Women's ODI Trophy 2021 Preview

The Mizoram Women will take on the Odisha Women in the pre-quarterfinal match of the Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on March 28, 2021. Here is our MIZ-W vs ODS-W Dream11 prediction, MIZ-W vs ODS-W Dream11 team, MIZ-W vs ODS-W playing 11 and MIZ-W vs ODS-W Dream11 top picks.

Mizoram Women are in red hot form in the tournament as they have registered wins in five out of the six matches in the plate division. They lost to Bihar by 6 wickets in their previous match and will be eager to bounce back and win the match and enter the quarterfinals.

After losing to Jharkhand by 5 wickets in the opening match, Odisha Women went onto win the next four matches and will be eyeing for quarterfinal birth by winning the match versus Mizoram WOmen. They played their previous match versus Gujarat which they went onto win by 6 wickets. They will also look to carry on the winning momentum in the upcoming match. This should be a great contest to watch.

MIZ-W : Prajakta Shirwadkar (wk), Omami, P C Vansangzuali, Julie Tluangi, Ruchita Buley, MP Singson, Apurwa Bhardwaj (c), Lalrinfela, Irene, Puipuii, Ramengmawii, Vanlal Siamleni, Lalthanpuia Sang, C Lal Muan Puii, Ngaih Luai Pari, Lal Hmangaih Sangi, Lalnum Sangi Ngurte, Lal Muan Puii, Lal Hirat Puii, Lal Rin Mawii, K Lal Rin Awmi, Lal Lawmawmi Ralte, Lal Rem Ruati, Sangsangi, Teremi, Thelma Laltanpuia Laldinthari

ODS-W : Madhuri Mehta, Kajal Jena, Sarita Meher, Anjali Singh, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Pragyan Mohanty (wk), Madhusmita Behera (c), Priyanka Priyadarshini, Rasanara Parwin, Sujata Malik, Rameshwari Naik, Barsarani Singh, Sangeeta Khadia, Subhra Niranjana Swain, Tanmayee Behera, Tarana Pradhan, Rasmita Chinara, Banalata Mallick, Louisa Dash, D Janaki Reddy, Rani Tuddu, Rajashree Swain

As per our MIZ-W vs ODS-W Dream11 prediction, MIZ-W will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The MIZ-W vs ODS-W match prediction and MIZ-W vs ODS-W playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MIZ-W vs ODS-W Dream11 team and MIZ-W vs ODS-WDream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

