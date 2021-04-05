Last Updated:

MK Vs BOG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Milan 2021 Match Preview

MK vs BOG Dream11 prediction: Milan Kingsgrove will go up against Bogliasco in the third match of the FanCode ECS T10 Milan on Monday, April 5.

MK vs BOG dream11 prediction

Milan Kingsgrove will go up against Bogliasco in the third match of the FanCode ECS T10 Milan on Monday, April 5 at 1:30 PM local time (5:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan, Italy. Here's a look at our MK vs BOG Dream11 prediction, probable MK vs BOG playing 11 and MK vs BOG Dream11 team.

MK vs BOG Dream11 prediction: MK vs BOG Dream11 preview

The upcoming FanCode ECS T10 Milan match is expected to be a cracker, considering the line-up the two teams boast. Milan Kingsgrove will enter Milan Cricket Ground with Ahmed Muhammad being their top batsmen and Shaveen Bandara leading the bowling attack. Bogliasco, on the other hand, will depend on Lasidu Kavinda Malameege, Amila Viraj and Madupa Fernando to come out on top.

MK vs BOG live: MK vs BOG Dream11 prediction and schedule

  • Date: Monday, April 5, 2021
  • Time: 1:30 PM local time, 5:00 PM IST
  • Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, Italy

MK vs BOG Dream11 prediction: Squad list for MK vs BOG Dream11 team

MK vs BOG Dream11 prediction: Milan Kingsgrove squad

Rajeewa Balasuriya, Joy Perera, Ali Usman, Ahmad Raza, Michele Batista, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Fernando, Deshan Lankahaluge Fernando, Sadeeth Varadharajah, Ejaz Ul Haq Yasin, Hasitha Bellanthuda, Ranhalug Arney Nisal, Dinuka Samarawickrama, Nimna Pauththuwadura, Dian De silva, Dinesh Dissanayaka, Keerthi Fernando Warnakulasuriya, Ganesh Puri, Waqar Tauqeer, Lahiru Vithanage, Lasitha Vithanage, Shaveen Bandara, Kamal Kariyawasam, Ahmed Muhammad, Anton Rodrigo

MK vs BOG Dream11 prediction: Bogliasco squad

Supun Tharanga Manampeli, Roshan Weerasinghe, Madupa Fernando, Rishan Kavinda, Rusith Gayan, Ralph Fernando, Nishantha Fernando, Manoj Tharaka, Pumudu Nimantha Dilhara, Niranga Malameege, Lasidu kavinda Malameege, Suranga Pethum, Upul Nandana, Duminda, Dunishka Polpitiya, Amila Viraj, Sachin Tharuka Thamel, Sandesh Hansaja Disandul, Asanka Wijalamage, Dumindu Nissanka.

MK vs BOG Dream11 prediction: Top picks for MK vs BOG Dream11 team

  • Milan Kingsgrove: Ahmed Muhammad, Rajeewa Balasuriya, Shaveen Bandara
  • Bogliasco: Lasidu kavinda Malameege, Amila Viraj, Madupa Fernando

MK vs BOG Dream11 prediction: MK vs BOG Dream11 team

  • Wicketkeeper: Supun Tharanga Manampeli
  • Batswomen: Ahmed Muhammad (VC), Dinuka Samarawickrama, Lasitha Vithanage, Lasidu Kavinda Malameege
  • All-Rounders: Amila Viraj (C), Niranga Malameege, Rajeewa Balasuriya
  • Bowlers: Shaveen Bandara, Madupa Fernando, Suranga Pethum

MK vs BOG live: MK vs BOG match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that Bogliasco will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The MK vs BOG match prediction and MK vs BOG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MK vs BOG Dream11 team and MK vs BOG Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

