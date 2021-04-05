MK Vs BOG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Milan 2021 Match Preview

Quick links:
Milan Kingsgrove will go up against Bogliasco in the third match of the FanCode ECS T10 Milan on Monday, April 5 at 1:30 PM local time (5:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan, Italy. Here's a look at our MK vs BOG Dream11 prediction, probable MK vs BOG playing 11 and MK vs BOG Dream11 team.
The upcoming FanCode ECS T10 Milan match is expected to be a cracker, considering the line-up the two teams boast. Milan Kingsgrove will enter Milan Cricket Ground with Ahmed Muhammad being their top batsmen and Shaveen Bandara leading the bowling attack. Bogliasco, on the other hand, will depend on Lasidu Kavinda Malameege, Amila Viraj and Madupa Fernando to come out on top.
Rajeewa Balasuriya, Joy Perera, Ali Usman, Ahmad Raza, Michele Batista, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Fernando, Deshan Lankahaluge Fernando, Sadeeth Varadharajah, Ejaz Ul Haq Yasin, Hasitha Bellanthuda, Ranhalug Arney Nisal, Dinuka Samarawickrama, Nimna Pauththuwadura, Dian De silva, Dinesh Dissanayaka, Keerthi Fernando Warnakulasuriya, Ganesh Puri, Waqar Tauqeer, Lahiru Vithanage, Lasitha Vithanage, Shaveen Bandara, Kamal Kariyawasam, Ahmed Muhammad, Anton Rodrigo
Supun Tharanga Manampeli, Roshan Weerasinghe, Madupa Fernando, Rishan Kavinda, Rusith Gayan, Ralph Fernando, Nishantha Fernando, Manoj Tharaka, Pumudu Nimantha Dilhara, Niranga Malameege, Lasidu kavinda Malameege, Suranga Pethum, Upul Nandana, Duminda, Dunishka Polpitiya, Amila Viraj, Sachin Tharuka Thamel, Sandesh Hansaja Disandul, Asanka Wijalamage, Dumindu Nissanka.
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that Bogliasco will come out on top in this contest.
Note: The MK vs BOG match prediction and MK vs BOG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MK vs BOG Dream11 team and MK vs BOG Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
