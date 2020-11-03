MKCC Vs PCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Match Preview

Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club will battle it out with Padova Cricket Club in the ECS T10 Rome on Tuesday, November 3. The match will be played at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground at 7:45 pm IST. Here is a look at our MKCC vs PCC match prediction and MKCC vs PCC Dream11 team. The MKCC vs PCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

MKCC vs PCC live: MKCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction and preview

When these two teams met on Day 1 of the tournament, the match ended up being a very low scoring thriller with PCC emerging victorious by 6 runs. After batting first, PCC could only manage 90/6 in 10 overs due to a fine bowling display by the MKCC bowlers. Damith Kosala was the leading scorer for the side with 57 runs. Sami Ullah was the pick of the bowlers for MKCC with 2/23.

MKCC did try to put up a good fight but the PCC bowlers kept their run rate in check with some superb bowling while defending a low total. For MKCC, Hasitha Bellanthuda top scored with 22 runs but could not take the team past the finish line. For PCC, Akash Handun was the star bowler, returning with bowling figures of 3/9 in 2 overs. Both teams will be fielding their best players in the MKCC vs PCC playing 11 to win two points on offer.

MKCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the MKCC vs PCC Dream11 team

MKCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction: MKCC squad for MKCC vs PCC Dream11 team

Bentota "Joy" Perera, Ali Usman, Zahid Hussain, Ahmad Raza, Haseeb Hamid, Hanain Hamid, Michele Batista, Gohar Nisar, Sami Ullah, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Rodrigo, Ejaz Ul Haq Yasin, Hasitha Bellanthuda, Ranhalug Arney Nisal, Dinuk Samarawickrama, Dinesh Samarawickrama, Sansala Sonal Perera, Deshan Lankahaluge Fernando

MKCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction: PCC squad for MKCC vs PCC Dream11 team

Nissanka Kuda, Asad Ali, Rishan Kavinda, Madushanka Prabath, Nuwan Sameera, Radika Suren, Ramesh Silva, Daham Rusiru, Dimuthu Kalman, Damith Kosala, Nishendra Rodrigo, Akash Handun, Ghulam Abbas, Sujan Fernando.

MKCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for MKCC vs PCC Dream11 team

Sami Ullah

Ghulam Abbas

Akash Handun

Bentota "Joy" Perera

MKCC vs PCC match prediction: MKCC vs PCC Dream11 team

MKCC vs PCC live: MKCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction

As per our MKCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction, MKCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The MKCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction, top picks and MKCC vs PCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MKCC vs PCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

