MKCC Vs PCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; ECS T10 Rome Preview

In the fourth match of the first day in the ECS T10 Rome, Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club will go up against Padova Cricket Club. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:45 pm IST from the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground on November 2. Here is our MKCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction, MKCC vs MKCC Dream11 team and top picks for the encounter.
🏏 🇮🇹 SEVEN DAYS OF LIVE T10 CRICKET gets underway with Royal Parma taking on Kingsgrove Milan in the European Cricket Series Rome 🏏 🇮🇹— European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) November 2, 2020
👉@FanCode in Indian Sub-continent, rest of world @flick_sports
Latest news 👉 https://t.co/6PLADFbASj pic.twitter.com/iqH4po8lxU
As Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club prepare to begin their campaign at the ECS T10 Rome, they will be missing the services of their captain, Tharindu Fernando. His position will be covered by the Italian national team captain Bentota "Joy" Perera. Coming into the series, Kingsgrove Milan are heavy favourites to win the league title. They have had a good season so far and are expected to capitalize on this form to take them all the way.
Padova Cricket Club, the underdogs of this match, will also be missing a few key players for this series due to injuries. The side have not had the best of seasons so far but a win against Kingsgrove today can help turn things around. This will be Padova's second match of the day and two wins could put them in first place on the table. It will also be MKCC's second match of the day.
Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club predicted playing 11
Bentota "Joy" Perera, Sadeeth Varadharajah, Ahmad Raza Amjad, Hanain Hamid Ansari, Sami Ullah, Ali Usman, Zahid Cheema, Dinuk Samarawickrama, Dinesh Samarawickrama, Gohar Nisar, NNDS Paththuwadura
Padova Cricket Club predicted playing 11
Nuwan Sameera, Nissanka Kuda, Damith Kosala, Rishan Kavinda, Ghulam Abbas, Dimuthu Kalman, Asad Ali, Akash Handun, Daham Rusiru, Radika Suren, Ramesh Silva
Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club - Bentota "Joy" Perera, Zahid Cheema, NNDS Paththuwadura
Padova Cricket Club - Nuwan Sameera, Damith Kosala, Radika Suren
Wicketkeeper - Damith Kosala
Batsmen - Hanain Hamid Ansari, Bentota "Joy" Perera (C), Rishan Kavinda
Allrounders - NNDS Paththuwadura, Nuwan Sameera (VC), Damith Kosala
Bowlers - Zahid Cheema, Akash Handun, Radika Suren, Gohar Nisar
According to our MKCC vs PCC match prediction, Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club will win this match.
