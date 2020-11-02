Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

MKCC Vs PCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; ECS T10 Rome Preview

Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club will go up against Padova Cricket Club on day one of the ES T10 Rome. Here is our MKCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks.

Last Updated:
MKCC vs PCC dream11 prediction

In the fourth match of the first day in the ECS T10 Rome, Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club will go up against Padova Cricket Club. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:45 pm IST from the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground on November 2. Here is our MKCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction, MKCC vs MKCC Dream11 team and top picks for the encounter. 

Also Read | Ravi Shastri Defends Anushka Sharma Instead Of Sunil Gavaskar Over Commentary Fiasco

MKCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction: Match preview

As Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club prepare to begin their campaign at the ECS T10 Rome, they will be missing the services of their captain, Tharindu Fernando. His position will be covered by the Italian national team captain Bentota "Joy" Perera. Coming into the series, Kingsgrove Milan are heavy favourites to win the league title. They have had a good season so far and are expected to capitalize on this form to take them all the way. 

Padova Cricket Club, the underdogs of this match, will also be missing a few key players for this series due to injuries. The side have not had the best of seasons so far but a win against Kingsgrove today can help turn things around. This will be Padova's second match of the day and two wins could put them in first place on the table. It will also be MKCC's second match of the day.

Also Read | Pat Cummins Produces Personal Dream11 IPL Best 4-34 In Kolkata's Win Over Rajasthan: Watch

MKCC vs PCC playing 11 prediction

Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club predicted playing 11

Bentota "Joy" Perera, Sadeeth Varadharajah, Ahmad Raza Amjad, Hanain Hamid Ansari, Sami Ullah, Ali Usman, Zahid Cheema,  Dinuk Samarawickrama, Dinesh Samarawickrama, Gohar Nisar, NNDS Paththuwadura

Padova Cricket Club predicted playing 11

Nuwan Sameera, Nissanka Kuda, Damith Kosala, Rishan Kavinda, Ghulam Abbas, Dimuthu Kalman, Asad Ali, Akash Handun,  Daham Rusiru, Radika Suren, Ramesh Silva

MKCC vs PCC live: Players to watch out for

Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club - Bentota "Joy" Perera, Zahid Cheema, NNDS Paththuwadura

Padova Cricket Club - Nuwan Sameera, Damith Kosala, Radika Suren

Also Read | Sanjay Manjrekar Lauded By Netizens For Advising Prithvi Shaw On Selecting His Role Model

MKCC vs PCC Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Damith Kosala

Batsmen - Hanain Hamid Ansari, Bentota "Joy" Perera (C), Rishan Kavinda

Allrounders - NNDS Paththuwadura, Nuwan Sameera (VC), Damith Kosala

Bowlers - Zahid Cheema, Akash Handun, Radika Suren, Gohar Nisar

MKCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction

According to our MKCC vs PCC match prediction, Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club will win this match. 

Note: The MKCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction and MKCC vs PCC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MKCC vs PCC Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results. 

Also Read | Nita Ambani Bats For Women’s Cricket In India; Jio To Sponsor Women's T20 Challenge

Image Credits: European Cricket website

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

Sanjay Manjrekar lauded by netizens for advising Prithvi Shaw on selecting his role model

17 mins ago

ECS T10 Rome RRCC vs PCC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report

31 mins ago

Pat Cummins produces personal Dream11 IPL best 4-34 in Kolkata's win over Rajasthan: Watch

35 mins ago

Ravi Shastri defends Anushka Sharma instead of Sunil Gavaskar over commentary fiasco

37 mins ago

Nita Ambani bats for Women’s cricket in India; Jio to sponsor Women's T20 Challenge

53 mins ago

Kevin Pietersen takes subtle dig at Andrew Strauss again for ECB's pro-Dream11 IPL tweet?

1 hour ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS