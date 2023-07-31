Last Updated:

MLC 2023 Final: Nicholas Pooran Leads MI New York To Inaugural Title With 55-ball 137

Nicholas Pooran played innings to remember during the inaugural MLC 2023 tournament final between MI New York and Seattle Orcas and took his team to victory.

Ashish Kapoor
MLC 2023 final

MI New York celebrate their first MLC title (Image: Twitter/MLcricket)


MI New York skipper Nicholas Pooran played an inning to remember in the MLC final against Seattle Orcas as he scored a scintillating century in just 40 deliveries and took MI New York to victory in the first-ever edition of the tournament. Due to his heroic innings, MI New York was able to chase down the target in just 16 overs.

  • Nicholas Pooran was not picked in West Indies' ODI squad against India
  • Nicholas Pooran smashed 13 sixes during his innings
  • MI New York was given a target of 184 runs in the MLC final

Nicholas Pooran sets MLC 2023 final on fire

Coming to chase 184 to win to lift the inaugural MLC trophy, Pooran cut loose in no time. He smashed Imad Wasim for a couple of sixes in the first over of the innings to set the tone and he continued hammering in the coming deliveries also and took Seattle Orcas bowlers out of the park and within no time. Nicholas Pooran in particular took on South Africa's Dwayne Pretorius and smashed 26 runs off his 5 deliveries and during the process, Nicholas Pooran reached the fastest half-century of the tournament as he reached this milestone in just 16 deliveries.

Nicholas Pooran was not the first choice of captain for MI New York and he was handed over the captaincy of the team just a couple of games ago from Kieron Pollard. 

Netizens salute Pooran's monumental effort

Fans on social media were not able to believe the innings Nicholas Pooran played in the MLC final and referred to Pooran's knock as arguably the greatest in a T20 game. Here's how they reacted:
 

MINY emerged victorious in the inaugural MLC competition with a stunning run through the playoffs. Led by the captaincy of Nicholas Pooran, the side pulled off victories in the eliminator, followed by the second qualifier to reach the summit clash.

The final was all about the brilliance of Pooran, who led his side to a famous victory during MLC 2023 final with his second T20 century.

