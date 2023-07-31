MLC 2023 Final: Nicholas Pooran Leads MI New York To Inaugural Title With 55-ball 137

MI New York skipper Nicholas Pooran played an inning to remember in the MLC final against Seattle Orcas as he scored a scintillating century in just 40 deliveries and took MI New York to victory in the first-ever edition of the tournament. Due to his heroic innings, MI New York was able to chase down the target in just 16 overs.

Three things you need to know

Nicholas Pooran was not picked in West Indies' ODI squad against India

Nicholas Pooran smashed 13 sixes during his innings

MI New York was given a target of 184 runs in the MLC final

Nicholas Pooran sets MLC 2023 final on fire

Coming to chase 184 to win to lift the inaugural MLC trophy, Pooran cut loose in no time. He smashed Imad Wasim for a couple of sixes in the first over of the innings to set the tone and he continued hammering in the coming deliveries also and took Seattle Orcas bowlers out of the park and within no time. Nicholas Pooran in particular took on South Africa's Dwayne Pretorius and smashed 26 runs off his 5 deliveries and during the process, Nicholas Pooran reached the fastest half-century of the tournament as he reached this milestone in just 16 deliveries.

3 SIXES TO END THE LAST OVER OF THE POWERPLAY!



THIS IS SOMETHING SPECIAL, NICKY P!💙🥶🫡



8⃣0⃣/2⃣ (6.0) pic.twitter.com/pGRwHNz0nT — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 31, 2023

Nicholas Pooran was not the first choice of captain for MI New York and he was handed over the captaincy of the team just a couple of games ago from Kieron Pollard.

Netizens salute Pooran's monumental effort

Fans on social media were not able to believe the innings Nicholas Pooran played in the MLC final and referred to Pooran's knock as arguably the greatest in a T20 game. Here's how they reacted:



NICHOLAS POORAN!💙🥶🫡



"A GRAND CENTURY AT GRAND PRAIRIE"



JUST FORTY BALLS! pic.twitter.com/GD400Rnxv6 — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 31, 2023

HUNDRED FOR NICHOLAS POORAN WITH 137* FROM JUST 55 BALLS.

A crazy knock ever in T20 history. One of the greatest run chases ever in a final chasing 184 runs.💙🔥



What an incredible innings captain turn round parfoma. pic.twitter.com/PTcn1mD2b5 — cricket Lovers 💙🇮🇳 (@Joydip30406345) July 31, 2023

Nicholas Pooran made his 137* off 55 today facing: Imad Wasim, Cameron Gannon, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Andrew Tye and Harmeet Singh. None of them are part of T20I attack for their respective countries. Standards for dom T20, including the IPL, leave a lot to be desired. — KASHISH (@crickashish217) July 31, 2023

MINY emerged victorious in the inaugural MLC competition with a stunning run through the playoffs. Led by the captaincy of Nicholas Pooran, the side pulled off victories in the eliminator, followed by the second qualifier to reach the summit clash.

The final was all about the brilliance of Pooran, who led his side to a famous victory during MLC 2023 final with his second T20 century.