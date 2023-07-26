MLC 2023: Major League Cricket Knockout Stage Schedule, Updated Points Table & More

As the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket (MLC) reaches its business end, cricket fans around the United States are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the thrilling knockout stage. With four out of six teams securing their places, the competition has been intense and promises even more excitement in the upcoming matches. Let's take a look at the schedule for the knockout stage and the updated points table.

Eliminator: MI New York vs Washington Freedom

In the Eliminator, the fiery Washington Freedom will face off against the determined MI New York. Washington has been a standout team in the league, displaying remarkable skill and teamwork. The match is slated to take place on July 27 at 2:00 AM IST.

Qualifier 1: Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas

The first Qualifier is set to be a showdown between the powerful Seattle Orcas and the resilient Texas Super Kings. Both teams have shown exceptional form throughout the tournament and have the potential to make it to the finals. The match will be held on July 27 at 6:00 AM IST.

Qualifier 2: TBA vs TBA

In the second Qualifier, the winner of the Eliminator match will lock horns against the loser of Qualifier 1. The winner of this match will make it to the final, where it will face the winner of Qualifier 1. This match is slated to be held on July 29.

MLC 2023 Final: TBA vs TBA

The stakes are high, and the players will undoubtedly leave no stone unturned to etch their names in MLC history. The epic final match will take place on July 31, bringing the inaugural edition to a thrilling conclusion.

MLC 2023 Updated Points Table

After the conclusion of the MLC 2023 league stage, the points table stands as follows:

POS Team M W L PTS NRR 1 Seattle Orcas 5 4 1 8 0.725 2 Texas Super Kings 5 3 2 6 0.570 3 Washington Freedom 5 3 2 6 0.097 4 MI New York 5 2 3 4 1.004 5 San Francisco Unicorns 5 2 3 4 -0.303 6 Los Angeles Knight Riders 5 1 4 2 -2.028

The top four teams have qualified for the knockout stage, and while San Francisco Unicorns and Los Angeles Knight Riders fought valiantly, they unfortunately missed out on securing a spot in the semi-finals.

As the knockout stage approaches, the excitement and anticipation reach new heights, and cricket enthusiasts across the nation eagerly await the crowning of the first MLC champion.

