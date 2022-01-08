Moeen Ali Aims Another Dig At Alastair Cook After Ugly On-air Spat Over England Captaincy

As everyone kept their eyes fixed on Australia taking on England in the ongoing Ashes 2021 series, former England all-rounder Moeen Ali took another dig at his former captain Alastair Cook. This time it was not as much of a heated argument as Ali took a sly dig at Cook. They were present as pundits on BT Sport's coverage of the fourth Australia vs England Ashes 2021 Test match and Ali's comments about Cook's 'empathy' were laughed off as 'just another dig'.

Ali was talking about current players who could potentially become head coach of the England cricket team. Ali said: "I think there are a couple of guys who you think potentially could be really good coaches or somebody who can go that way but there are also guys who you think coaching is not for them I don't think they have the patience for it. Probably doesn't have the empathy for it," which was a sly dig at Cook. He was then immediately interrupted by the host who chuckled and said: "That's (empathy) is the word of the week there" and Cook added "Just another dig".

Ali vs Cook debate takes a very awkward turn

Earlier, Ali's comments about Cook's captaincy irked the former skipper which turned to a heated row on live TV as it took an awkward turn. It started with Moeen Ali talking about the current England cricket team skipper Joe Root and his relationship with the players. "Rooty (Joe Root) has more of an emotional attachment with the players, he spends more time with the players," said Ali. To which Alastair Cook responded by saying, "Are you just criticising my captaincy?" and appeared to have taken considerable offence. Ali almost immediately responded saying, "I am a little bit, yeah. They're both very different, I did do better with the bat under Cooky but with the ball, I was better with Rooty."

Cook then defended himself and fired back saying, "So you might criticise me but I’ve never dropped you, how many times did Rooty drop you?". Ali carried on with his point and said, "That’s true but you also batted me from 1 to 9 in my first year of international cricket." Cook then explained why he batted Ali in different positions and said, "I was giving you a chance, I couldn’t work whether if you were a tail-ender or an opening batsman so I just did that to find the perfect role. (sic)"

Ali then carried on with what his original point was and said, "Just to go back to my point, Rooty was a little bit more involved with the players, in my opinion. Not that Cooky doesn’t care but I think Rooty is a bit more ‘arm over the shoulder’ kind of guy". Cook was not at all impressed with what his former teammate had to say and responded by saying, "I’m not sure I will take this anymore, I've just come back from a nice holiday and I’ve walked straight into Moeen Ali off his long run."

Image: Twitter