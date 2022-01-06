Moeen Ali & Alastair Cook Get Personal On Live TV; 'Not Sure I Will Take This Anymore'

While everyone's eyes were glued to Australia taking on England in the ongoing Ashes series, former England skipper Alastair Cook and Moeen Ali got into a heated argument on live TV. They were present as pundits on BT Sport's coverage of the fourth Australia vs England Ashes Test match and Ali's comments about Cook's captaincy irked the former skipper. It was a heated row on live TV as it took an awkward turn.

It started with Moeen Ali talking about the current England cricket team skipper Joe Root and his relationship with the players. "Rooty (Joe Root) has more of an emotional attachment with the players, he spends more time with the players," said Ali. To which Alastair Cook responded by saying, "Are you just criticising my captaincy?" and appeared to have taken considerable offence. Ali almost immediately responded saying, "I am a little bit, yeah. They're both very different, I did do better with the bat under Cooky but with the ball, I was better with Rooty."

Ali vs Cook debate takes awkward turn

Cook then defended himself and fired back saying, "So you might criticise me but I’ve never dropped you, how many times did Rooty drop you?" Ali carried on with his point and said, "That’s true but you also batted me from 1 to 9 in my first year of international cricket." Cook then explained why he batted Ali in different positions and said, "I was giving you a chance, I couldn’t work whether if you were a tail-ender or an opening batsman so I just did that to find the perfect role. (sic)"

Ali then carried on with what his original point was and said, "Just to go back to my point, Rooty was a little bit more involved with the players, in my opinion. Not that Cooky doesn’t care but I think Rooty is a bit more ‘arm over the shoulder’ kind of guy". Cook was not at all impressed with what his former teammate had to say and responded by saying, "I’m not sure I will take this anymore, I've just come back from a nice holiday and I’ve walked straight into Moeen Ali off his long run."

