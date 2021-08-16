Moeen Ali Backs England's Lone Performer Joe Root, Says 'we Can't Just Rely On Rooty'

All-rounder Moeen Ali has come forward and urged the England batsmen not to completely rely on Test skipper Joe Root to score every time. At the same time, Ali has also held himself responsible like other batsmen from his team for not contributing with the bat.

Joe Root was the top-scorer for England in their first innings as he remained unbeaten on 180 in the ongoing second Test match against India at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

England vs India: Moeen Ali urges England batsmen to reduce Root's burden

"We can't just rely on Rooty. I will try to take responsibility as much as everyone else", said Moeen Ali as quoted by BBC Sport.

Eng vs IND: Joe Root is the lone warrior for England so far in the ongoing Test series

England's batting has been all about Joe Root so far in this five-match Test series as he has amassed 353 runs in three innings including two centuries and a half-century. He had scored 64 & 109 in the series opener before scoring an unbeaten 180 in the Lord's Test.

Coming back to the first Test match, none of the English batsmen from either the top or the middle-order could even manage a fifty in both innings of the previous game let alone breaching the three-figure mark.

In the second Test match, Joe Root did get some support from his teammates. Opener Rory Burns scored 49 while Jonny Bairstow contributed with 57.

Meanwhile, Moeen Ali was not a part of the playing XI in the Nottingham Test match but could only manage 27 in the first innings of the Lord's Test. He would now be hoping to make his bat do the talking if he gets a chance to bat in the second innings.

England vs India: The hosts in a commanding position in Lord's Test

India were reduced to 181/6 in their second innings and had a lead of 154 runs before stumps on Day 4. Rishabh Pant is the last recognised batsman for the visitors and he would be hoping to do the bulk of scoring for the visitors as they look forward to setting a competitive target for Joe Root & Co. on the fifth and final day.