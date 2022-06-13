Moeen Ali Does A U-turn, Announces Reversal Of Test Retirement Prior To Pakistan Tour

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has admitted that he is willing to return to the Test format of cricket for this winter’s tour of Pakistan, following a conversation with the England Test team’s new head coach, Brendon McCullum. The soon-to-be 35-year-old officially announced that he is unretired on Sunday morning, over nine months after announcing his retirement from the longest format of the game. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo in September 2021, Ali had said that he no longer found himself in the zone to play Test cricket.

Meanwhile, as reported by ESPNcricinfo, speaking on BBC Test Match Special on Saturday, Ali said, “When, or if, Baz McCullum wants me, I'll definitely play in Pakistan. I have played Pakistan Super League out there a few years ago but it's not the same."

"To travel with an England side there having family background from that part of the world will be amazing. It would be a historic event because of England not touring there for so many years,” Ali said.

Know how Brendon McCullum convinced Moeen Ali to come out of Test retirement

It is pertinent to mention that, England last toured Pakistan in 2005, when Moeen's cousin Kabir Ali was a part of England’s white-ball squad. "I spoke to McCullum this morning, and we did discuss Pakistan this winter. The door is always open, and yeah, I suppose I am officially unretired,” Ali added. He further mentioned that McCullum is a difficult person to say 'no' to, as is also very convincing.

“He is very convincing and to be honest I would love to play under him and Ben Stokes. They are both very aggressive and I think I would suit their cricket a bit more,” Ali said. Speaking about his previous decision to retire from Test cricket, Ali admitted that at that time he felt like he was done with the format, as he was really tired with cricket. Ali has played a total of 64 Test matches for England since making his debut in 2014 and has a stellar record in both departments.

Moeen has scored 2914 Test runs so far in his career, including five centuries and 14 half-centuries. With the ball, he has notched up 195 wickets so far. Having said that, Moeen will now travel to the Netherlands for the three-match ODI series, which begins next week.

(Image: AP)