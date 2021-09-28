Moeen Ali Hailed By Joe Root For His Contributions To Test Cricket For England

England all-rounder Moeen Ali's sudden decision to retire from Test cricket came as a setback for the England team ahead of the upcoming Ashes series against Australia. The 34-year-old's final match in red-ball cricket came during England's recent five-match Test series against India. England Test skipper Joe Root has hailed Moeen Ali for his contribution to the England team in the longest format of the game.

Joe Root on Moeen Ali's contribution to England cricket

According to a report by Espncricinfo Joe Root while speaking in a Zoom interview said "First and foremost, it goes without saying that Mo's career speaks for itself and what he has achieved. He's done some wonderful things in Test cricket. He's been one of the great guys to play alongside. I've thoroughly enjoyed sharing that dressing room with him and we've had so many wonderful memories, on the field and off the field."

He further added "I've spoken to him in the past week and the way he has dealt with it has been, as you'd expect, first-class. But he'll be a huge loss to the group for so many different reasons. But more than anything I just want to wish him well for everything he has got coming up and the rest of his career because he's still going to go on and achieve so many great things, I'm certain of it".

"I think at times he has been underappreciated. Not within the dressing room but outside of that. He'll be a huge loss. He's a great personality to have in and around the dressing room, and he's a great brain for younger players to learn from and to feed off. I just wish him every success in everything he chooses to do from now. Hopefully, there's a lot of cricket I can still get to play with him in the ODI side with England as well."

Moeen Ali retirement

The ECB cricket released a statement in which Moeen Ali said “I’m 34 now and I want to play for as long as I can and I just want to enjoy my cricket. Test cricket is amazing, when you’re having a good day it’s better than any other format by far, it’s more rewarding and you feel like you’ve really earned it."

He further said, "I will miss just walking out there with the lads, playing against best in the world with that feeling of nerves but also from a bowling point of view, knowing with my best ball I could get anyone out. I’ve enjoyed Test Cricket but that intensity can be too much sometimes and I feel like I’ve done enough of it and I’m happy and content with how I’ve done.”

Moeen Ali Test career

Speaking about Moeen Ali Test career, the cricketer started his Test career back in 2014. Since then Ali has picked up 195 wickets to his name. Had the final Test match against India took place at Manchester, Moeen Ali would have become just the 15th player in Test history to score 3,000 career runs and claim 200 wickets. Ali will also finish his Test Career 84 runs and five wickets short of joining an elite group of cricketers that features the likes of Ian Botham, Imran Khan and Garfield Sobers. The off-spinner will finish his career third on the list of spin bowlers to have taken Test wickets for England, behind Derek Underwood and Graeme Swann.