Moeen Ali Retired As He 'didn't Fancy Carrying Drinks': England All-rounder's Father

Former England Test cricketer Moeen Ali's father, Munir, has revealed that the all-rounder announced his retirement from the longest format of the game because he "didn't fancy carrying drinks" at the Ashes series. Moeen Ali, on Monday, confirmed that he will not play red-ball cricket for England anymore, citing workload management and his age as reasons. However, Moeen's father has claimed that the Birmingham cricketer has called it a day because of the long Australian tour in November and the fear of being in a bubble once again. Munir claimed Moeen did not want to go all the way to Australia to carry drinks; hence he announced retirement.

Moeen, who received a Test call up after a hiatus of more than two years and was even made the vice-captain of the side during the India series, surprised everyone, including his father, when he announced Test retirement on Monday. Munir, while speaking to inews.co.uk, said he never saw Moeen's Test retirement coming so soon. Munir said he would have liked to see Moeen play that final Test match against India, which was cancelled earlier this month after the visiting team refused to field a team. Munir said Moeen had a chance of becoming one of only 15 Test players with 3,000 runs and 200 wickets had the final match against India not called off.

'There won't be another Moeen in 10-15 years'

Munir went on to say that the "main reason" behind Moeen's sudden announcement is linked with the upcoming Ashes series in Australia, where he "didn't fancy carrying drinks". Munir, however, said that he is happy with how his son's Test career has panned out, adding that Moeen has shown how anything can be achieved with hard work and dedication. Munir said that there won't be another Moeen Ali in 10-15 years.

Having started his Test career back in 2014, Moeen Ali has 195 wickets to his name, and 2,914 runs, including 28 Test victories and nine series wins. The middle-order batsman's only Ashes series came back in Australia in the 2017-18 edition, with the cricketer failing to impress with both bat and ball. The southpaw failed to register a half-century in the nine innings he played in the series. After a strong start in Brisbane, where he made 38 and 40, Moeen Ali scored 101 runs for the remainder of The Ashes series. He bowled nearly 170 overs, managing just five scalps as the Aussies won the series 4-0.

