Moeen Ali Threat For Virat Kohli & Co As England, India Set For Lords Battle Today

Moeen Ali and Virat Kohli were once teammates at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), however, the former teammates will now turn into rivals when England vs India 2nd Test gets underway at Lords on Thursday. Having missed out on the opportunity of winning the 1st Test match at Trent Bridge, Team India will be eager to get their noses ahead by winning the match at Lords. To conquer Lords, Virat Kohli and the team will have to deal with the threat of Moeen Ali, who is included in the team for the second Test. The Indian Skipper recently termed the returning of all-rounder Ali as England’s potential "danger man" at Lords.

England vs India: Virat Kohli on facing Moeen Ali at Lords

While the pitch at Lords is considered to be pacer friendly, Ali with his finger spin can cause problems to the Indian batting lineup. His batting ability lower down the order is another problem that Team India needs to address. Ahead of the England vs India 2nd Test, Kohli called Ali his good friend and also spoke about the threat he poses. He said: "He's (Ali) a good friend of mine, we've got to know each other very well over the years. He's a great guy and we are wary of his skills. He's obviously a very talented cricketer, brings consistency with the ball and as a middle-order or lower-order batsman. Especially in Test cricket, he can change the momentum of the game with the bat."

He further said "He's in great form right now, he's batting really well and with the ball he is always someone that the team has banked on, so we will have to be at our best going up against Moeen. Whenever we take the field, with skills we compete but it's always mutual respect and a really nice environment when he's playing on the field. Whether it's with or against, he's always been a pleasure to share the field with."

India vs England 2nd test preview

After the 1st Test ended in a draw, both teams will eye for victory in the second Test which is set to be played at Lords. Team India will be without SHardul Thakur who is sidelined from the match due to injury, while England will be without the services of Stuart Broad due to injury. James Anderson also looks doubtful for the second Test. Moeen Ali and Haseeb Hamed have been recalled on the side to solve batting issues, while Saqib Mahmood has also received a callup as a coverup.

Kohli surprised everyone in Nottingham when he left number one spinner Ravichandran Ashwin out of his playing XI, but with Thakur's injury it will be interesting to see what combination the Team India skipper plays. The pace bowlers looked good in the first test and will look to carry on the form in the second Test as well. England on the other hand failed to deliver with bat with skipper Joe Root's century in the second innings being the only positive takeaway. If the host wants the visitors to take the lead in the series, then the batsmen will have to do the job of piling up runs. The match promises to be an entertaining one for the next five days.

(Image: AP/ Virat Kohli/ Instagram)