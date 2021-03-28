Moeen Ali's Sharp Turn Outfoxes A Clueless Virat Kohli As He Stands In Disbelief

Indian skipper Virat Kohli's wait for the 71st international century continues. Kohli, who had registered back-to-back fifties in this series could not even get into double figures during the series-deciding third ODI against England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday as a dream delivery from all-rounder Moeen Ali left him bamboozled.

Moeen Ali's sharp turn leaves Virat Kohli shell-shocked

Virat, who had come out at number three after the dismissal of his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma tried to settle down initially supposedly with the intention of accelerating in the latter part of the innings as he had only scored one boundary. However, his stay at the crease was cut short in the 18th over. On the fourth delivery, Ali had bowled a flatter one around off stump as the Indian captain looked to pull it aggressively to the on-side but by staying on the back foot but, he gets deceived as the ball turns sharply after spinning and hits the leg stump. A shell-shocked Kohli looks in disbelief before taking a long walk back to the pavilion for seven runs to his name.

The video of VK's dismissal was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

India look to post a competitive total on the board

The coin once again landed in favour of the visitors as stand-in-captain Jos Buttler decided to bowl first. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan took India off to a flying start as the duo added 103 runs for the opening wickets before the former was dismissed. The hosts then went on to lose Dhawan and skipper Virat Kohli after adding just 14 runs as the scorecard read 117/3 and after an in-form KL Rahul was dismissed cheaply, it appeared as if the Men In Blue would struggle to post a challenging total.

The middle-order duo of Rishabh Pant, and, Hardik Pandya then took matters into their own hands as they resurrected the Indian innings. Pant is still out in the middle on 61 while Hardik is just seven short of a vital half-century.

