Moeen Ali's Stance On Deepti Sharma's Run-out Incident Slammed By Former Australia Pacer

England cricket team’s vice-captain Moeen Ali revealed his feelings on the much debatable topic involving the controversial run-out of Charlie Dean by India women’s cricketer Deepti Sharma. During the 3rd ODI match against the England women, Sharma dislodged the bails at the non-striker's end in the middle of her delivery, after finding out the batter is backing up too far. The runout helped India secure a 16-run victory in the match, alongside a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series.

Meanwhile, during a recent conversation with The Telegraph, downplayed the dismissal and said it is something that he wouldn't do. Citing the controversy created after the wicket, Ali added that the game should remain the biggest talking point, instead of such wickets. England's stand-in skipper in the ongoing T20I series against Pakistan, further admitted that he would do such a thing only when he is really angry with someone.

'Don't think I'll ever do it': Moeen Ali

"No one wants to see them in the game because they always create such a talking point when it should be about the battle between bat and ball and watching great games of cricket. They always seem to happen at unsavory times." Moeen said. "No, it's not my thing. I don't think I'll ever do it unless I was really angry with someone. It's in the laws and there's nothing illegal so people that do it have the right, but I just hope it doesn't become a common thing, or something that's regularly done," Moeen told the 'Telegraph'.

Jason Gillispie disagrees with Moeen Ali's comments on mankading

"You are not really working to get a wicket. At least with a run-out, there's a bit of work that has to be done, and with all the other dismissals. This is just waiting for the guy and taking the bails off. Even when I played cricket as a kid in the garden, it's not my thing to do." While Moeen expressed why he disagreed with the dismissal, he received a response from, former Australia pacer Jason Gillispie on Twitter.

Gillispie said, “The line you should not go over is called the popping crease”. Earlier on September 27, the 47-year-old backed the umpire’s decision and tweeted out saying, “Sorry- there is nothing in the laws that says a warning should ever be given for unfair play. Play by the laws and the game will take care of itself”.

The line you should not go over is called the popping crease… https://t.co/qALOpWYO4h — Jason Gillespie 🌱 (@dizzy259) September 28, 2022

Replying to a tweet by Michael Vaughan, Gillispie added, “Lots of opinions on this topic and I respects everyone’s thoughts. However, while there is huge disagreement worldwide on what is and isn’t within the ‘spirit of cricket’ surely abiding by the laws of the game is the solution?”.