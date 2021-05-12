Mohammad Amir cites example of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan to slam PCB selectors

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has opened up about the "flawed" selection process in his country, where often young cricketers with technical deficiencies are thrown into the international arena and are expected to perform. Amir, while speaking to Pakpassion.net, compared the selection process in Pakistan with that of top cricketing nations such as India, England, and New Zealand, highlighting how these countries introduce players once they are ready to play at the highest level. The 29-year-old cited examples of young Indian cricketers, including Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, who made their international debut against England in March.

'Look at Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan'

Amir said the system in Pakistan is "flawed" because it doesn't work like that in international cricket, where the environment is much more challenging and demanding. 'International cricket isn’t school cricket where you learn on the job. It’s a tough environment where only players who are ready and who have learnt about the game and obtained the necessary skills should be selected," Amir said. Amir said while top nations like India, England, and New Zealand make sure that players are brought into the national team once they have done the "hard yards" in domestic cricket, young Pakistani cricketers are expected to learn from the national coaches while playing the sport at the highest level.

"Look at the players that India, England, and New Zealand are bringing into international cricket. They are ready to play at the highest level as they have done the hard yards and have completed their learning in the domestic and junior systems. Once selected, they show their skills in international cricket which they have already learnt in domestic cricket. Look at Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Krunal Pandya, they looked ready and primed for international cricket when they made their debuts and did not look to need much advice or coaching at all. They have played several years of domestic cricket and the IPL and that makes their introduction into international cricket much smoother," Amir added.

Amir, who took premature retirement from international cricket last year, further revealed the reason behind his surprising decision to quit playing for Pakistan early. Amir said he wasn't getting the respect he deserved and there was a lot of mental pressure being put upon him by the management. Amir said there are a lot of players who have gone through a similar situation as his but they are "frightened" to speak about it publicly. When asked about his plans for the future, Amir said he will be seeking British citizenship and will continue to play cricket in England for another 6-7 years. Amir further hinted that he would like to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if given the opportunity after having obtained the British passport. On the work front, Amir is all set to represent the London Spirit in the inaugural edition of The Hundred in England, a new format limited to just 100 balls.

(Image Credit: AP/PTI)

