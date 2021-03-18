Mohammad Amir Cites Jasprit Bumrah Example To Laud India, Slam PCB's 'Management'

Prominent Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has surprisingly announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 28 last year. The left-arm pacer had complained of mistreatment from the management and had also pointed out Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis as the main culprits. The Mohammad Amir retirement news sent shock waves across cricket fans. The cricketer recently mentioned how the Indian think tank handled Jasprit Bumrah very well, irrespective of the speedster's form slump.

Mohammad Amir lauds India's team management

The former Pakistan cricketer's career was marred with a number of controversies and his tiff with the Pakistan team management proved to be the final nail in the coffin for him as he decided to hang his boots from international cricket altogether. In an exclusive interview with Cricket Pakistan, Mohammad Amir highlighted Jasprit Bumrah's example. He reckoned that the manner in which the Indian side have handled their premier bowler is exemplary.

Jasprit Bumrah, who was sidelined with a stress fracture after India's tour of West Indies in August 2019, looked lackluster upon his return and struggled to pick up wickets regularly. Amir mentioned how the Indian bowler had only a single wicket to his name in as many as 16 appearances before the team's 2020-21 Australia tour, and yet no questions were raised and he was backed by the management.

He also went on to suggest that it is the responsibility of the management to support a player, especially when he is not performing. Moreover, he also went on to add that discarding an out-of-form cricketer from the side should never be the ideal solution. According to the 28-year-old, it is imperative to back a player when he is not doing well.

The Pakistan Cricket Board confirms Mohammad Amir retirement

