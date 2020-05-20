Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali Exit Pak Team's WhatsApp Group After Central Contracts Snub

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently announced the men’s central contract list for 2020-21. The likes of Iftikhar Ahmad and Naseem Shah were the two new faces in the 18-player list for the season. However, some notable emissions included Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah and Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Now, according to a recent report, Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali have left the WhatsApp group created by the PCB after they were denied central contracts for 2020-21 season. A report in cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted team sources as saying that it was usual for players to willingly leave the group set up by the PCB for issues and recommendations related to fitness after they are dropped from the central contract list. However, Wahab Riaz, who also didn't make a cut to the central contract list, is still part of the WhatsApp group.

At the same time, PCB stated that Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz will remain in contention for selection in what will be a busier cricket season as compared to the one that has just concluded. During this period, Pakistan are scheduled to play 9 test matches, 20 T20Is, 6 ODIs, the Asia Cup and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Hasan Ali has not represented Pakistan since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and only appeared in some matches of the Pakistan Super League in February-March before breaking down with a back problem. On the other hand, Mohammad Amir last featured in the T20I series in Australia in November 2019.

Mohammad Amir calls Virat Kohli 'matchless'

Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir named the present Indian skipper Virat Kohli as his favourite batsman in the modern era. Mohammad Amir has been going live with his friends and teammates on Instagram during this lockdown period and is having a chat with them to spend his time. Recently, while doing a live chat, Mohammad Amir was asked to pick the best batsman and he went with Virat Kohli and also went on to say that there is no one to match him in the present era. Furthermore, Mohammad Amir named Saeed Anwar as his favourite batsman overall.

