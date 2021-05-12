Mohammad Amir Keen To Play IPL? Former Pakistan Pacer Eyeing For British Citizenship

Pakistan's former spearhead Mohammad Amir who called it a day at the age of 28 last year due to his feud with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over the selection process has revealed that he has been looking to get British citizenship. Mohammad Amir in interaction with Pak Passion revealed his plans regarding applying for British citizenship which may make him eligible to play in the Indian Premier League. Notably, players from Pakistan are restricted to take part in India's cash-rich tournament since the second edition due to political tension between the two countries.

On being asked about his plans to play the IPL after getting British Citizenship, Amir said, "At the moment, I've not really thought about the other possibilities and opportunities available and how things will turn out when I receive British citizenship in the future."

"At the moment I’ve been granted indefinite leave to remain in the United Kingdom. I’m enjoying my cricket these days and plan to play for another 6 or 7 years so let’s see how things go. My children will grow up in England and receive their education there so no doubt I will be spending a fair amount of time there," added Amir.

It is to be noted that Mohammad Amir will be eligible to play in the IPL once he gets British citizenship, just like Azhar Mahmood participated in the lucrative T20 tournament. The only player who has been a part of the league after the inaugural edition is Azhar Mahmood, the former Pakistan all-rounder, who registered himself as an English player and appeared for the Punjab Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mohammad Amir Cites Example Of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan To Slam PCB

The former Pakistan spearhead yet again lashed out at the PCB for their selection process and cited examples of Indian team management. "Look at the players that India, England, and New Zealand are bringing into international cricket. They are ready to play at the highest level as they have done the hard yards and have completed their learning in the domestic and junior systems. Once selected, they show their skills in international cricket which they have already learnt in domestic cricket. Look at Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Krunal Pandya, they looked ready and primed for international cricket when they made their debuts and did not look to need much advice or coaching at all. They have played several years of domestic cricket and the IPL and that makes their introduction into international cricket much smoother," said Amir.

(Image Credits: AP/IPL)