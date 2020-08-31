Mohammad Amir Not Punished By Umpires For Illegally Using Saliva On Ball, Netizens Shocked

Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir has come under the scanner for using saliva during the first T20I of the three-match series between England and Pakistan. The long-established tactic of using the saliva has been banned by the ICC to stop the proliferation of coronavirus. Ahead of the resumption of cricketing activities in July, the ICC had laid down the guidelines, restricting the use of saliva.

Netizens call out Mohammad Amir for usage of saliva on multiple occasions during first T20I

Reportedly, Mohammad Amir violated the 'no saliva' rule multiple times during the rain-marred game on Friday, August 28. During the England vs West Indies series, Dom Sibley had used saliva on the ball after which the umpires had disinfected the leather. But in Mohammad Amir's case, no such efforts were made. The umpires missed the apparent contravention or else they would have been forced to take action.

As soon as netizens noticed Mohammad Amir using saliva on the ball, they erupted on Twitter and called out the left-arm fast bowler for violating the law. Several reactions and comments poured in on social media. While some fans mocked Mohammad Amir for using saliva, others claimed that the tactic is banned in the current climate because it is threatening.

@ICC @SkySports @DailyMailUK @MetroUK Md Amir of Pakistan International Cricket team using saliva on the ball during 1st T20 against England. Is it legal in this pandemic period? — Tamal Kumar Goswami (@imTamal) August 28, 2020

Amir bowled decently in the first T20I where he conceded 14 runs off 13 balls at an economy of 6.50. The game was abandoned due to rain. Only 16.1 overs of play was possible after which the game was called off. In the second ODI, England emerged victorious by five wickets in a high-scoring game at the Old Trafford in Manchester to take an impregnable 1-0 lead in the series.

The chief architect of the win was England skipper Eoin Morgan, who struck a brilliant 33-ball 66 with six fours and four sixes to see his side home. Dawid Malan also scored a brilliant fifty, which helped the hosts chase down a record target. Chasing an enormous target of 195, England got off to a flyer as their openers Tom Banton and Jonny Bairstow took the hosts' total to 65/0 at the end of the powerplay.

However, in the seventh over, Shadab Khan claimed wickets of both the openers in successive deliveries to push the hosts on the backfoot. The responsibility of bringing back the English innings on track lied on the shoulders of Eoin Morgan and Dawid Malan. Eoin Morgan was the aggressor in the partnership as he attacked the Pakistani bowlers while Malan played the second fiddle as he kept the scoreboard ticking.

The two stitched a massive 112-run partnership and brought England close to victory before Eoin Morgan was caught at deep square leg off Haris Rauf. However, Eoin Morgan had ensured that the hosts were in a commanding position before being dismissed. Eventually, England went on to chase the target with five balls to spare.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan scored a massive total of 195, riding on the back of Mohammad Hafeez's 69 off 36 and Babar Azam's fifty. The focus now shifts to the third T20I in Manchester where both teams have everything to play for. While England will look to secure the series 2-0, Pakistan will play to draw the series 1-1.

IMAGE COURTESY: TWITTER/ ASKSHAKIR