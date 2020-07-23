Mohammad Amir Reveals Why He Decided To Retire From Test Cricket At The Peak Of His Career

Mohammad Amir has revealed why he had considered taking Test retirement at the peak of his cricketing career in July last year. Amir had announced his retirement from red-ball cricket at the age of 27 after which he had faced a lot of criticism from his countrymen as well as legendary pacers Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar.

The left-arm speedster has now been recalled for Pakistan's upcoming tour of England starting August 5 and he will be available for selection only for the shortest format i.e. the three-match T20I series that will be succeeding the three Test matches.

'My body won't let it happen': Mohammad Amir

While speaking to former Pakistani spin legend Mushtaq Ahmed on his YouTube channel, Amir went on to say he knew that if he plays all the three formats of the games especially Test cricket, his body will not let that happen and then mentioned that his body was so broken that people on social media started saying the fast bowler has lost his swing, his pace has become low and he is not getting any rhythm whatsoever.

The Champions Trophy 2017 winner then hit back at his critics by saying everyone needs to know that he is not a machine but a human and there has to be a reason that (his early retirement from the longest format). Furthermore, the 28-year-old also added that he had come back after a five-year gap and he did not want to end his career in two years.

Mohammad was one of the players who was punished for his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal in the 2010 Test match against England at Lords'. Apart from Amir, opener Salman Butt and medium-pacer Mohammad Asif were also punished. However, the two never played for Pakistan after that incident.

Mohammad Amir's cricketing career

Amir has represented Pakistan in 36 Tests where he picked up 119 scalps in his 10-year Test career from 2009-2019. The left-arm pacer has also represented the Men In Green in 61 One Day Internationals and 48 T20Is where he has picked up 81 and 59 wickets respectively. His most memorable performance was picking up three important wickets in the ICC Champions Trophy final against arch-rivals India where his opening spell proved to be too much for the Indian batsmen to handle in that summit clash.

Chasing a huge target of 339 to retain their title, the Men In Blue's top-order including the likes of Rohit Sharma, skipper Virat Kohli, and Shikhar Dhawan were sent back to the pavilion early on as India never recovered from the initial setback and were eventually bundled out for 158.

(Image Courtesy: AP)

