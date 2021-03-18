Mohammad Amir Takes Dig At PCB For PSL 2021 Debacle, Highlights Board's Lax COVID-19 Rules

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) was postponed indefinitely with immediate effect earlier this month. Seven members featuring in the competition tested positive for COVID-19, out of which six were players. The PSL postponement news had angered several former Pakistan cricketers like Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq among others who asked for an investigation to be held into the matter.

PSL postponement: Mohammad Amir makes fun of PCB's bio-secure bubble for PSL 2021

Now, former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir who retired from international cricket in December 2020, has opened up on the entire PSL 2021 debacle and took a sly dig at the Pakistan Cricket Board for their arrangements during the tournament. While talking to Cricket Pakistan, Amir, who played for PSL 2021 franchise Karachi Kings, said that there were two lifts at the hotel, one for players and the other for the rest of the visitors. He added that there was a wooden stand to separate the two but the people using the lifts could still talk and see each other. Amir further made a tongue-in-cheek remark saying that coronavirus would not run away after seeing that piece of wood.

Mohammad Amir also went on to compare PCB's bio-secure bubble for PSL 2021 with other leagues around the world. The southpaw stated that he played at the T10 League in the UAE and the Lanka Premier League (LPL) where the hotels were fully booked for the players and no outsiders were allowed. Amir further said that every franchise had its separate lifts and teams were restricted to their designated floors. The left-arm quick also revealed that each team had their separate gym and pool sessions. He reiterated that after one team had used the gym the other had to wait for 20 minutes so that the area could be sanitized properly.

PSL latest news: Remainder of PSL 2021 likely to clash with IPL 2021 in May

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, there is a strong possibility that the remainder of the PSL 2021 will be played in May this year which means that Pakistan's premier T20 tournament will clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). The report further stated that due to the packed international calendar and T20 World Cup in October and November, May is the only available window when PSL 2021 can be conducted, failing which the tournament is in danger of being scrapped. Notably, the PCB had to conduct PSL 2020 in two different phases due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fifth edition of the PSL was postponed in March and the remaining knockout games were played in November.

