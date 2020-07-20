Mohammad Amir Takes U-turn, Will Travel To England After Early Birth Of 2nd Child: Report

Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir, who had earlier pulled out of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series due to the birth of his second child, is all set to join the Pakistan squad soon. Mohammad Amir's daughter was born earlier than expected which has cleared the way for him to travel to England for the three-match T20I series. Pakistan are sure to receive a major boost by this development.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Mohammad Amir set to join Pakistan team in England

However, according to protocols, Mohammad Amir will have to undergo the COVID-19 test twice and come out negative both the times. Mohammad Amir, who has already hung his boots from the purest format of the game, will only be available for the T20Is, unlike Wahab Riaz, who came out of retirement for his country as the team needed experience in the bowling line-up.

Mohammad Amir announced the birth of his child on July 17 on social media which made chief selector and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq to recall him in place of Haris Rauf. Haris Rauf had undergone six coronavirus tests the last month, out of which five have returned positive. Rauf was set to fly to England on Wednesday after his fifth test came negative but his sixth test ended up coming negative. Each player needs two negative results before flying out of Pakistan

Moreover, young wicket-keeper Rohail Nazir will return to Pakistan, leaving Mohammad Rizwan and Sarfaraz Ahmed as the primary options ahead of the Test and T20 series. Rohail Nazir, who rose to prominence from the U-19 circuit, was with the squad as cover when Mohammad Rizwan tested positive in the initial round of tests last month. However, Rizwan was later cleared to travel after testing negative twice.

The three T20I matches will be played on August 28, 30 and September 1 at Old Trafford in Manchester. Pakistan will be led in the T20I format by Babar Azam. Currently, Pakistan players are involved in an intra-squad warm-up match at the County Ground Derby. Pakistan are slated to play one more warm-up game at the same venue from July 24 before travelling to Southampton for the first Test of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Mohammad Amir calls Virat Kohli 'matchless'

Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir named the present Indian skipper Virat Kohli as his favourite batsman in the modern era. Mohammad Amir has been going live with his friends and teammates on Instagram during this lockdown period and is having a chat with them to spend his time. Recently, while doing a live chat, Mohammad Amir was asked to pick the best batsman and he went with Virat Kohli and also went on to say that there is no one to match him in the present era. Furthermore, Mohammad Amir named Saeed Anwar as his favourite batsman overall.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER