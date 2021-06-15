Mohammad Amir To Come Out Of Retirement To Play For Pakistan After Talks With PCB

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has agreed to return to international cricket after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan visited the 29-year-old at his residence in London. According to Pakistani media reports, Amir has confirmed meeting Wasim Khan and has said that if things go as per plans, he will soon play for the nation again. Khan had earlier said although there is disappointment over how Amir dealt with the issue, the PCB will make all efforts to resolve issues between the pacer and the coaches and to bring him back to the international arena.

In December 2020, Amir sent shockwaves across the world after he announced his retirement from international cricket. While announcing his retirement, Amir had said he was not being treated with respect and was being tortured by the management. Amir had blamed Pakistan's head coach Misbah ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis for his premature retirement. Amir had also said that he would think about making a comeback for the Pakistan team only if the current management is expelled.

Babar wants Amir back before T20 WC

However, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had recently expressed his desire to bring the speed gun back into the squad ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Azam had said he would really like to have Amir back into the team, admitting that the pacer is still "one of the best in the world". Azam had said he will personally discuss with Amir the problems he is facing and would urge him to make a comeback.

Mohammad Amir is currently playing for Karachi Kings in the ongoing second phase of the Pakistan Super League, which is being held in Abu Dhabi. Amir has played two matches for the Kings since the resumption of PSL 6 in the UAE and has picked zero wickets under his belt. During the first leg of PSL 6, Amir had played five matches and picked four wickets.

