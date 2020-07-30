Mohammad Azharuddin Claims 'not Knowing The Reason At All' Behind BCCI's Life Ban In 2000

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin is one of the best batsmen that the country has produced who was renowned for his flawless play on the leg-side. However, in the year 2000, the right-hander was banned for life by the BCCI in the famous match-fixing scandal along with Ajay Jadeja and Ajay Sharma. Mohammad Azharuddin fought the battle in the court and subsequently his life ban was termed illegal in 2012.

Mohammad Azharuddin makes a huge claim about life ban imposed on him by BCCI

Now, Mohammad Azharuddin has claimed that he still doesn't know the reason behind his life ban, which was imposed by the BCCI. While speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Mohammad Azharuddin said that he doesn't want to blame anyone for what happened. He added that he still doesn't know the reasons for being banned but he had decided to fight it and he is grateful that after 12 years, he got cleared.

Mohammad Azharuddin reckoned that he felt extremely satisfied when he attended the BCCI GM meeting after being elected President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association. The former Indian captain opined that he considers himself lucky to have played for India for so many years. Mohammad Azharuddin, who played 99 Test matches, said that he doesn't have any regret of not completing hundred matches. He stated that he played for around 16 to 17 years and captained for around 10 years. Azharuddin was content with his career as he said that there is nothing more he could ask for.

After his ban was lifted, Mohammad Azharuddin was honoured on several occasions by BCCI. In 2019, he had a stand named after him at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. Mohammad Azharuddin also rang the bell at the Eden Gardens ahead of an India match in 2018. The 57-year-old was also honoured with a lap of honour at Eden Gardens last year during the historic pink-ball Test.

Mohammad Azharuddin played 99 Tests and amassed 6,125 runs at an average of 45. He also represented India in 334 ODIs, where he scored 9,378 runs at an average of 36.92. The Indian veteran holds the record for second-highest runs for India as a captain in international cricket. Azharuddin, who kicked off his career on a high by scoring three consecutive centuries, had to end his career on a sad note.

An Azharuddin movie was also made on the life of the 99 Tests veteran. The Azharuddin movie titled Azhar starred Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who played the role of the former India captain in the 2016 biopic.

IMAGE COURTESY: MOHAMMAD AZHARUDDIN INSTAGRAM