Mohammad Azharuddin Has An Ominous Warning For Other Teams After Australia's T20 WC Win

Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin has rung a warning alarm asking teams to not take the Aussies lightly after their T20 World Cup win and justified his views by pointing out his observations.

Mohammad Azharuddin pointed out that while Australia took 12 years to win their first World Cup, once they tasted success, there was no going back and the team in quick succession went on to clinch five World Cup trophies, adding that now when the team has managed to win the T20 World Cup, other teams need to be cautious.

T20 World Cup: Deep Dasgupta picks his team of the tournament

Meanwhile, taking to his YouTube channel, former Indian wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta made his picks for the team of the tournament with no Indian player finding the place.

The veteran cricketer picked four of the top five run-getters of the tournament while leaving out player of the series David Warner from his XI, and also left out Adam Zampa and Josh Hazelwood who were among the top wicket-takers of the tournament and were crucial in helping Australia cricket team lift their maiden trophy "First is, Mohammad Rizwan He was fabulous, the highest run-getter of the calendar year. Second is Babar Azam who also happens to be the captain of this team. Third, there is Jos Buttler. He is the only player whom I have picked at a different position than his original position. He can bat anywhere. According to me, at this point in time, Jos Buttler is the best T20 batter in the world.

"Then comes Charith Asalanka. He has been fabulous right throughout the tournament. Then Moeen Ali and David Weise come in as the all-rounders. Then is Dwaine Pretorius, I have chosen Pretorius predominantly because of his performance in the death overs plus obviously, he can bat. Then Wanindu Hasaranga, the highest wicket-taker in the tournament. Then Rashid Khan, the sheer impact Rashid has on any game he plays. Then I will go with Anrich Nortje and Trent Boult."

While not picking Aaron Finch in his team of the tournament, Deep Dasgupta lavished praise on the Australia cricket team captain for his captaincy "One guy who seemed very impressive to me was, Aaron Finch. He was struggling with his one bat and that makes it very difficult if you are the captain but you are not contributing. But the way he handled the whole team from the beginning even though he was not performing and the team kept improving. The way he used Hazlewood, Cummins, Adam Zampa, and even Maxwell’s bowling was very very impressive."

Image: Twitter/@Azharflicks/ AP