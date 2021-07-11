Mohammad Azharuddin Named In BCCI's Working Group To Monitor Domestic Season

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin has been named in the seven-member working group formed by the BCCI to oversee the smooth conduct of the 2021-22 domestic season, including the premier red-ball competition Ranji Trophy. Azharuddin, who is the current head of Hyderabad Cricket Association, has been named in the group alongside heads other six other state units. Jaydev Shah (President, Saurashtra Cricket Association), Rohan Jaitley (DDCA President), Yudhvir Singh (UPCA Secretary), Devaki Saikia (ACA Secretary), Avishek Dalmiya (CAB Secretary), and Santosh Menon (KSCA Secretary) are other members of the working group.

Working group to finalize compensation package

According to ESPNcricinfo, the working group will be responsible for the conduct of BCCI's domestic season, which is expected to start with Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20 competition) days after the conclusion of IPL 2021 in the UAE. The working group will also oversee the formation of bio-bubbles across the country in order to keep the domestic season free from COVID-19 infiltration. The group is also tasked with finalizing venues and logistics along with a compensation package for players.

According to the BCCI, the domestic season will see over 2,000 games being played across categories, including the men's, women's, and age-group cricket. The BCCI had to suspend the domestic season last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and delayed IPL. The BCCI agreed to hold the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy later that year, giving the men's domestic players an opportunity to showcase their abilities. For the first time since the domestic tournament's beginning in 1932, the Ranji Trophy was not played, costing players lakhs of rupees due to the truncated season.

As per the report, domestic players earn between Rs. 12-14 lakhs per season, depending on the number of matches they play. However, because the Ranji Trophy was not held last year, players' income dipped below Rs. 4 lakhs, which harmed those who did not have a government job to supplement their income.

(Image Credit: PTI)

