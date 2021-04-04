Mohammad Azharuddin Pitches To Host IPL Games In Hyderabad Amid COVID Surge In Mumbai

With the COVID-19 threat looming over the IPL 2021, Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) chief Mohammad Azharuddin on Sunday offered to conduct IPL matches in Hyderabad. The recent surge in COVID-19 cases and subsequent curfew in Mumbai has raised concerns over the city's feasibility to host the marquee event.

In a tweet to the BCCI, Azharuddin said that the Hyderabad Cricket Association would like to offer its facilities to ensure that IPL 2021 is conducted in 'safe and secure' venues. Earlier, the former India captain had urged the BCCI to consider Hyderabad as a venue for the IPL even before the board had released the schedule. Azharuddin had then cited the Hyderabad board's capability and the fewer number of cases in the city as a reason to be shortlisted as a possible venue.

Returning to India after nearly two years, the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off on April 9 from Chennai. The IPL has shortlisted Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata & Bengaluru to host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each, between April 9 and May 30. In addition, every team is set to play at a neutral venue and all teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage.

COVID strikes franchises

Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Axar Patel and Bangalore's Devdutt Padikkal have been the recent players to have contracted the virus. Prior to him, Kolkata's Nitish Rana had tested COVID-19 positive but has recovered now. As per reports, 8 groundsmen at the Wankhede Stadium and one member of the Chennai franchise have also tested positive for the virus just days ahead of the season opener.

Meanwhile, the BCCI is reportedly set to seek COVID-19 vaccines for all cricketers amid the ongoing third phase of immunization. The BCCI has said that it will get in touch with the Health Ministry to make the vaccination available to the players, irrespective of their age. Speaking on the matter, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla said that vaccine is the only 'solution' now and urged the government to make it open for players of Team India and other cricketers in the domestic circuit as well.