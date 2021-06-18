Mohammad Azharuddin Rubbishes Suspension Claims, Says He Is 'elected' President Of HCA

The Apex Council of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has "suspended" its own president, former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin, for alleged violation of its constitution. Allegations of Conflict of Interest have been levelled against Azharuddin.

However, the validity of the suspension can be questioned as only the general body of a state unit has powers to suspend a sitting president and not the Apex Council, five of whose members are already inquired by HCA's Ombudsman.

The HCA Apex Council had been at loggerheads with the former captain and during a recent BCCI Special General Meeting (SGM) wanted Shivlal Yadav as their representative but BCCI intervened, allowing Azharuddin to attend the meeting.

Mohammad Azharuddin suspended by HCA for violation of the constitution

The former India skipper termed the move as a vendetta against him by the anti-lobby and vowed to fight back.

The HCA suspension notice, a copy of which is with PTI, stated: "After considering the complaints made by the members against you (Azharuddin), it was decided at the Apex Council meeting on the 10th of this month to issue a show-cause notice on the ground that you have acted in violation of the rules.

"The Apex Council is suspending you and your membership of HCA is being terminated until completion of the inquiry on these complaints."

The Apex Council had also levelled charges of "misconduct" and various acts of "omission and commission" against the stylish batsman of the '80s and '90s.

On the Conflict of Interest charge, the notice stated that Azharuddin has never made a disclosure that he owned a T10 team in Dubai, and its in violation with BCCI's constitution with no office-bearer allowed to own any cricketing entity.

"The complaint discloses that you are a mentor of a private cricket club in Dubai by name Northern Warriors which participates in a T10 cricket tournament which is unrecognized by the BCCI. The fact of you being a mentor has not been communicated to the HCA at any time."

"It is also apparent that you have not communicated the same to the BCCI. Therefore you being a mentor of an unrecognized tournament comes under the ambit of conflict of interest as envisaged under Rule 38 (1) (iii) of the Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations 2018 of HCA," it also stated.

Mohammed Azharuddin rubbishes suspension claims

Once Mohammed Azharuddin became aware of the scenario of him being suspended as the HCA President, the ex-Indian captain took to the micro-blogging site and wrote that it is 'disheartening' to note baseless news of his removal in the media and then added that he is the elected President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association. Azhar concluded by saying that the constitution doesn't provide for such undemocratic avenues.

It is disheartening to note baseless news of my removal in the media. I am the elected President of HCA. The constitution doesn't provide for such undemocratic avenues. — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) June 18, 2021

Mohammed Azharuddin's stint as HCA President

Former Team India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin was elected as the President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) back in September 2019.

Mohammad Azharuddin's cricketing career

Mohammad Azharuddin has represented India in 99 Tests and 334 ODIs. He has scored 6215 runs in the test formats while accumulating 9,378 runs in the ODI format. Azharuddin remains India’s fourth most-capped cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Rahul Dravid. He has led India in 174 ODIs and 47 Tests with India winning 90 and 14 of them respectively. The record was broken by former skipper MS Dhoni in 2014.

Azhar also held the record for the maximum number of Test wins for India as the captain of the national team until Sourav Ganguly broke it. Azhar led India to victory in 14 Test matches, while Sourav Ganguly has 21 Test victories under his belt as the captain. Virat Kohli currently holds the record for leading India to the most Test wins in 33 matches.

In the year 2000, Mohammad Azharuddin was accused of match-fixing after the late former South African captain, Hansie Cronje confessed to having met bookies through Azhar. In November 2000, the BCCI found Azhar guilty of match-fixing and banned him for life.

(With PTI Inputs)