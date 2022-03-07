Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin is currently leading the India Legends in the ongoing Friendship Cup 2022 tournament, currently underway at the United Arab Emirates. The tournament is being played in T10 format, which is certainly challenging for the former cricketers, who have rarely had the experience of playing the 20-over format, never mind the 10-over game. However, the former India skipper displayed some impressive shots during the tournament opener against World XI Legends on March 5.

Although India lost the match by 73 runs after failing to chase the target of 140 runs set by the World XI Legends, Azharuddin gave his fans something to celebrate by hitting a spectacular six.

During the 8th over of the match, Azharuddin sent the ball from Sri Lankan legend Tilakratne Dilshan straight towards long-on for a sensational six. The clip of Azharuddin’s six quickly went viral on social media, as some fans said he was the best No. 4 batter for India in ODIs. At the same time, many other fans praised the 59-year-old for still playing with elegance.

Watch Mohammad Azharuddin's stunning six:

Netizens react to Mohammad Azharuddin's six:

My all time favorite.i only saw cricket for only azhar & Ajay bhai — sekh mustafa (@SekhMustafa) March 6, 2022

Best number 4 in odi for india by far — FAZAL MAHAMOOD (@fazal_mahamood) March 6, 2022

So graceful & effortless. — SoulCurry (@CurriedSoul) March 7, 2022

Azar we all miss your batting. Great short for a 6 form a great cricketer. — V Madhu Nair (@VMadhuNair1) March 6, 2022

Azharuddin sits alongside Indian greats like MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly in the list of fearless captains of India. He led the Indian cricket team to many memorable victories and played a total of 99 Test matches and 334 ODIs before his involvement in a match-fixing scandal in 2000 got him banned for life by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The ban was later lifted by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 2012 after the court concluded the ban was illegal.

More about the ongoing Friendship Cup 2022

Meanwhile, Azharuddin is currently leading the India Legends in the Friendship Cup UAE 2022 tournament, against former International cricketers, and Bollywood stars. Pakistan Legends, World 11 Legends, and Bollywood Kings are the other teams of the tournament. India Legends are scheduled to play against Pakistan Legends on Monday, followed by the tournament decider, later in the evening.

India Legends: Mohammad Azharuddin (c), Ajay Jadeja, Venkatesh Prasad, Nayan Mongia, Vinod Kambli, W V Raman, Ajay Sharma, Rajesh Chauhan, Nikhil Chopra, Sanjay Bangar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Robin Singh, Munaf Patel

