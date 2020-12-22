Mohammad Hafeez 42 Runs Away From Breaking THIS Top, All-time Pakistan Cricket Record

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been in sensational form in the shortest format of the game this year. At the age of 40, Hafeez is defying all odds and is still at the top of his game. The right-hander has scored 374 runs in just seven innings this year at an astonishing average of 93.50 and is the third leading run-scorer in T20Is in 2020. Hafeez's runs have come at a quick rate of 153.90.

Mohammad Hafeez on the verge of being country's leading run-scorer in T20Is

The Pakistan veteran recently played a staggering career-best knock of 99* in the second T20I against New Zealand in Hamilton. Hafeez's knock went in vain as New Zealand trounced Pakistan by nine wickets to clinch the series 2-0. The 40-year old will now feature in the third and final T20I of the series in Napier where he has an opportunity to break a massive record.

Hafeez needs only 42 runs to surpass Shoaib Malik as the leading run-scorer for Pakistan in T20Is. Malik currently leads the chart with 2323 runs to his name whereas Hafeez has 2282 runs to his name. Considering the kind of form Hafeez is in, it is likely that the all-rounder will outrun Malik to become Pakistan's leading run-scorer in T20Is.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's batsmen have let their side down in both games by failing to click as a unit. Except for a couple of individual performances, their batting display has been disappointing, to say the least. The Men in Green would hope for their batters to rise to the occasion and save their pride by winning the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20, thus avoiding a whitewash Down Under. The live action of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20 will commence at 11:30 AM (IST).

Mohammad Hafeez career stats

The Hafeez career stats include the 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 98 T20Is he has played in a career spanning over 17 years. The right-hander has 3652 Test runs, 6614 ODI runs and 2282 T20I runs to his name. Hafeez has scored 21 hundreds and 64 fifties in his international career.

