Mohammad Hafeez Shuts Down Ramiz Raja's Controversial Retirement Call With Epic Reply

Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez hung his boots from the longest format of the game in 2018 after the third Test against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi. The right-hander called it quits from Test cricket because his intention was to solely focus on the limited-overs format. However, the 39-year-old Hafeez has said that he is ready to come out of retirement if the Pakistan team needs him in the upcoming Test series in England.

Mohammad Hafeez hits back at Ramiz Raja for retirement remarks

The England tour will be one-of-a-kind for the 'Men in Green' as this is going to be their first series in the post-coronavirus world. Recently, former Pakistan cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja had asked Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez to retire ‘gracefully’ from international cricket to pave the way for youngsters. He had said that both Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez should leave international cricket with respect and grace. He added if they retire now, it will help Pakistan cricket. Ramiz Raja further said that they have a good pool of players and they must move ahead.

While speaking to reporters in a teleconference, Mohammad Hafeez hit back at Ramiz Raja saying that his decision to retire is not dependent on anyone’s advice. Mohammad Hafeez pointed out the age factor and said that players should not be discarded on the basis of their age.

According to Cricket Pakistan, Mohammad Hafeez said that Ramiz Raja is free to express his opinion but his decision to play cricket or retire is not dependent on anyone’s advice. He added that if there comes any situation for him to play Test cricket on England tour, then he is available. Mohammad Hafeez further said that players should not be selected in the team on the basis of their age. He reckoned that the only criteria for the selection should be performance and fitness.

Speaking about the new rules implemented by the ICC, Mohammad Hafeez said that cricket has lost its charm due to new regulations amid COVID-19 but they will have to accept these and move on. He added that criticising these rules, such as the ban on saliva, is not the right thing to do.

Shoaib Malik and Ramiz Raja engage in war of words after retirement remark

A war of words broke out between former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja and veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik after the former called for senior players to retire gracefully from international cricket. Responding to Ramiz Raja's remarks, Shoaib Malik came out with a sarcastic tweet, tagging Ramiz and Hafeez. Shoaib Malik wrote, "Yes Ramiz Raja bhai agreed. Since all three of us are the end of our careers let's retire gracefully together I call and let's plan this for 2022?,"

Ramiz Raja wasn't going to have any of it as he hit back at Malik in a series of tweets. He wrote, "Retire gracefully .. from what ?.. speaking my mind on pak cricket? Sticking my neck out for pak cricket ? Wanting Pak cricket back at top ? No chance .. won't be gracefully retiring from that ever Malik Sahib! as for ur post retirement plans."

In another tweet, Ramiz Raja wrote, "Would be tough to start commentating in 2022 as that would make you my age almost And talking of careers , don't need a tutorial from u of all the ppl as history, which is a great teacher, would tell u that I retired while I was Captain of Pak team."

IMAGE COURTESY: MOHAMMAD HAFEEZ INSTAGRAM