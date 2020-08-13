Mohammad Hafeez Brutally Trolled By Pakistan Fans For Breaching Biosecurity Protocols

Pakistan are set to lock horns against England in the second Test of the three-match England vs Pakistan 2020 series at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. However, just a day before the match, Pakistan batsman Mohammad Hafeez breached the bio-secure bubble which was created in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pakistan international becomes the second player to do so after England pacer Jofra Archer, who had breached the bio-secure bubble during England's series against West Indies.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Twitterati slam Mohammad Hafeez for breaching bio-secure bubble

Mohammad Hafeez, who is in England for the T20 series, visited a golf course adjacent to the team hotel on Wednesday. At the golf course, Mohammad Hafeez was photographed with a lady in close proximity, breaking the two-metre mandatory social distancing rule as well. The 39-year-old batsman has taken the COVID-19 test, results of which are expected to come out on Thursday.

Following the breach of protocol, Mohammad Hafeez has been isolated until he returns with a negative COVID-19 test. The Pakistan team management has updated the England and Wales Cricket Board of its decision. Mohammad Hafeez also took to Twitter and posted the photo with the lady he met at the golf course.

Met an inspirational Young lady today morning at Golf course. She is 90+ & & living her life healthy & happily.Good healthy routine 😍👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/3tsWSkXl1E — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) August 12, 2020

However, Mohammad Hafeez was mercilessly trolled for breaching the bio-secure bubble and his lack of awareness. Fans slammed the all-rounder as several negative reactions came in due to his behaviour, which could be construed as reckless -

Such a senior player & he does such a stupid thing.

He is playing for Pakistan for last 17 years but does things which 18 yrs old do. Always thinks himself above the discipline. And mr @SYahyaHussaini will not speak against him coz he has his favourites. Pathetic joirnalism — Waleed Khan (@WaleedKhan2503) August 12, 2020

Neither the inspirational young lady - nor the inspired ex Pak captain was wearing a mask.!! With this sort of presence of mind he deserves to be sent home to get all the inspiration he can. — Away (@asiasif) August 12, 2020

I think he should be immediately sent back home, there is no point of risking the lives of others who are associated with Hafeez in Bio- Bubble. @ECB_cricket — Abdullah Ab (@Abdullahab894) August 12, 2020

Hafeez has been in and out of the team for over 15 years getting his bowling banned several times in between that, what has he actually given to Pak cricket? He is at best a mediocre player who can’t play quality bowling especially outside the UAE. — MarkDavies139 (@davies139) August 12, 2020

Young lady?????????????????????????

Hafeez bhai maine b yeh wala nasha krna hai — Chaudhary Wajahat (@ChWajahat20) August 12, 2020

I think you are supposed to ab cricketer. You guys play every sports except the one you guys supposed to play. — manzoor hussain (@manzoor88104362) August 12, 2020

Notably, Mohammad Hafeez tested positive for COVID-19 along with six other players just before the England vs Pakistan 2020 series. However, after getting himself tested privately, the veteran all-rounder had taken to social media and confirmed that he has tested negative. Nonetheless, the middle-order batsman once again tested positive in another round of tests conducted by the PCB.

England vs Pakistan 2020 live in India and Eng vs Pak live streaming

The England vs Pakistan 2020 live in India will be available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. The Eng vs Pak live streaming would also be available on Sony LIV. The England vs Pakistan 2020 live streaming will begin at 3:30 PM IST. For ENG vs PAK live scores, fans can check the official England Cricket and Cricket Ireland Twitter page as well. Eng vs Pak live scores can also be found on FanCode.

IMAGE COURTESY: AP