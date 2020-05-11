Mohammad Kaif Claims Current Indian Team 'lacks Complete Fielders'

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif is widely renowned as one of India's greatest fielders of all-time. Mohammad Kaif came into the limelight when he led the India U-19 team to a World Cup victory in 2000. The right-handed batsman made his India debut soon after that. He became a regular feature in the national team in the early 2000s.

Mohammad Kaif soon established himself an indispensable part of the side due to his ability to bat in the middle and lower order. Additionally, he was an exceptional fielder who plucked balls out of nowhere and made the art of catching look easy on the eye. Now, Mohammad Kaif has gone on to make a huge claim about Team India's current fielding abilities.

Mohammad Kaif makes huge claim about India's fielding

While speaking on YouTube channel 'SportScreen', Mohammad Kaif said the current Indian team has good fielders but none of them are a 'complete package' like him and Yuvraj Singh were. Mohammad Kaif further elaborated his claim saying that to be a complete package, one needs to be a good catcher, hit the stumps often, run fast and have the right technique to grab a moving ball.

Mohammad Kaif added that during his playing days, he and Yuvraj made their mark as good fielders. He clarified that while the current Indian team has good fielders, there is no one as such who is a 'complete package' as a fielder. Kaif also said that a player who can takes catch in the slips, short-leg and the long-on boundary for instance by running fast, isn't present at the moment.

Mohammad Kaif added that Ravindra Jadeja is becoming better with age but India's slip catching still has room for a lot of improvement. Ravindra Jadeja is considered as one of the best fielders in world cricket in contemporary times. Kaif also went on to have his say on whose batting would he prefer to watch between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Mohammad Kaif said that if he had to choose between the two had they been playing for different teams, he would prefer watching Rohit Sharma over Virat Kohli. He added that there are two matches happening in the same city simultaneously and Virat Kohli is playing in one and Rohit Sharma in another, then he will head to the match featuring the Mumbai Indians captain.

Justifying his choice, the 39-year old said that there was no doubt that Virat Kohli has an outstanding record in Tests and white-ball cricket, but Rohit Sharma has the elegance and so much time while facing a bowler. Kaif concluded saying that Rohit Sharma is one batsman who can smash a bowler without the bowler even realising that he is under attack.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER