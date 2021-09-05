Mohammad Kaif Explains Why Cheteshwar Pujara's Greatest Contribution 'isn't Just Runs'

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif expressed his thoughts about the 91 Test veteran Cheteshwar Pujara and his struggles with his batting form. In a tweet posted on his official handle, Kaif said that Pujara’s greatest contribution to the team isn’t just his runs. He further elaborated that when you watch closely, you will surely see a bit of Pujara in KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. In the conclusion of his tweet, he said that defence becomes the best attack at times during Test matches.

Pujara's greatest contribution to this Indian team isn't just his runs. Watch closely and you will see a bit of Pujara in KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. At times in Tests, defence is the best attack. #ENGvIND — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 4, 2021

Pujara at fourth Test match

Pujara found a small bit of his form back after scoring 61 runs off 127 balls in India’s 2nd innings on Day 3 of the Oval Test. While, in the Indian first innings, he scored a mere four runs off 31 balls. In the five-match series till now, Pujara has scored 227 runs in eight innings against England with the help of two half-centuries. His first half-century of the series came during the third Test at Leeds. Pujara scored 91 runs off 189 balls in the second innings after India were bowled out for a total of 78 runs in the first innings. However, India went on to lose the Leeds Test match by an innings and 76 runs.

Pujara has faced much criticism up late for being out of form for an extended period and not maintaining his consistency after getting good starts. In the first Test match at Nottingham, Pujara scored four runs in the first innings and was remained not out on 12 runs while chasing the target in a match that ended in a draw. The entire fifth day of the match got washed out due to heavy showers and wet outfield. Coming to the second Test match at the Lord’s, Pujara was once again dismissed for nine runs in the first innings, and in the second innings, the glimpse of Mr Dependable for India could be seen as Pujara scored 45 runs off 206 balls in a partnership of 100 runs off 297 balls for the fourth wicket.

Meanwhile, when writing this article, on the Day 4 of the Oval Test, India finds themselves at 445 at the loss of eight wickets in their second innings. India leads the match by 346 runs at the end of 144 overs, with 43 remaining in the day. With their batting woes on a brake now, India would be looking to take the lead in this series by winning this match. The five-match Test series is currently levelled at 1-1.

Image Source: PTI