Mohammad Kaif's First-ever IPL Salary Identical To THIS Ex-KKR Batsman's Pay In 2008

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif is widely renowned as one of India's greatest fielders of all-time. He stepped into the limelight when he led the Under-19 Indian group to victory at the 2000 Under-19 World Cup. Mohammad Kaif made his international debut soon after and became a regular feature of the Indian team of the early 2000s.

Also Read | Mohammad Kaif Claims Current Indian Team 'lacks Complete Fielders'

IPL 2008 salary: Mohammad Kaif vs Manoj Tiwary

Mohammad Kaif was a prominent figure when he listed himself for the auctions of the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2008. As evidenced from the sequence of events that transpired at the auction, the cricketer set the cash registers ringing as he was sold to Rajasthan Royals for more than five times his base value. The eventual IPL 2008 winners acquired Mohammad Kaif for US$675,000 (valued ₹2.7 crore at the time) at the bidding event, which made him the most expensive player of the franchise that season and arguably, its biggest Indian name.

Even though Mohammad Kaif was one of the more popular figures associated with Indian cricket at the time, a certain talented youngster from Bengal with little-to-no prior international experience raked in as many bucks as the much experienced Kaif himself. The then young cricketer in contention is none other than Manoj Tiwary. Manoj Tiwary was roped in by the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) franchise at the IPL 2008 auction for the same amount. For the IPL 2010, the talented youngster switched base to the Kolkata Knight Riders where he remained associated with the franchise till 2013.

Also Read | Kolkata Knight Riders' 1st-ever Player Sold At An IPL Auction And It Is NOT Sourav Ganguly

IPL 2020: Mohammad Kaif in Delhi Capitals

Mohammad Kaif made his final IPL appearance as a player in 2013 through the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise. He is currently associated with Delhi Capitals as their assistant coach ever since he was appointed to the role in 2019. He is also slated to reprise his role for the franchise in the IPL 2020.

IPL 2020 dates

As per the recent teleconference meeting between BCCI and the IPL governing council, the new IPL 2020 dates are confirmed to be between September 19 and November 10. The much-awaited season will be conducted entirely in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this year. The decision to shift IPL 2020 out of India was made due to the rising coronavirus-positive patients in the country.

Also Read | What Happened To Manoj Tiwary? Cricketer Falls Off The Radar After India, IPL Appearances

Also Read | Mohammad Kaif Reveals Stuart Broad Has Come A Long Way After Being Hit For Six Sixes

Image credits: ICC Twitter