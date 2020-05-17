Mohammad Kaif Gives Savage Reply To Nasser Hussain For His 'bus Driver' Comment In 2002

Mohammad Kaif was one of the best cricketers to have represented at the highest level. Apart from being a world-class fielder, he was also a solid middle-order batsman and has made many important contributions for the Men In Blue, and among them is the historic run chase against England in the 2002 Natwest tri-series final at the iconic Lords'.

Meanwhile, Kaif has also thanked the former English skipper Nasser Hussain who had sledged him while he was making his way to the middle.

'Thanks to that innings': Mohammad Kaif

Recalling the game during a Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, Hussain said that England had dismissed the top-five of India (Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Dinesh Mongia, and Rahul Dravid) and from there, India's chances were looking bleak in the match.

Hussain also said that when Kaif came out to the middle to bat, he ended up sledging by saying: "I think he must drive the bus, I think he drives Tendulkar around the bus".

After having watched the ex-English skipper's interaction, Kaif took to the micro-blogging site and let Hussain know that it was because of 'that innings that the bus driver drives a convertible now'.

Kaif had scored an unbeaten 87 in that contest and was adjudged Man of the Match for his stellar innings which helped India snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. He added 121 runs with Yuvraj Singh (69) for the sixth wicket when it seemed to be curtains down for the Sourav Ganguly-led side at 146/5. The duo then took matters into their own hands and smashed the English bowlers all around the park to help India register a famous win at the 'Mecca' of cricket.

(With ANI Inputs)