Mohammad Kaif Hails Dhawan, Pujara For 'drive & Passion'; 'No Negativity, No Complaint'

Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara have received high accolades from former India all-rounder Mohammad Kaif for their drive and passion for the game. Kaif took to his official Twitter account to praise Dhawan and Pujara for their consistency and to express his gratitude for the fact that they do not lament playing in only one format for the Indian team. Dhawan only participates in ODI matches, whereas Pujara only makes the Test team.

"A salute to Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara for their drive and passion. Just securing a place in the side can’t motivate to be this consistent. No negativity, no complaint, if I have a bat in hand I will score, that’s pure love for the game. #rukeganahi #shikhar #pujara," Kaif tweeted.

Before the start of the ODI series against Zimbabwe, Kaif had said that Dhawan will be under a lot of pressure to perform because of the younger players who have come into the side in the past couple of years. Dhawan is currently fighting for the opener's position in the Indian ODI squad and is likely to retain his place until the next edition of the ICC World Cup, which is slated to be held in India in 2023.

Dhawan & Pujara's recent stats

Dhawan has played a total of seven ODIs for India since his return to the national side after a gap of almost a year. Although Dhawan failed to capitalise on the Mohammad Kaif chances he received against England, he performed exceptionally well while captaining the Indian team against the West Indies. Dhawan scored 97 runs in the first ODI against West Indies and backed it up with scores of 13 and 58 runs in the remaining two matches against the same side. The left-handed batter scored an unbeaten 81 runs in the first match against Zimbabwe.

Pujara, on the other hand, has been making noise with his batting in the ongoing Royal London Cup One Day Championship in England. Pujara, who is representing Sussex in the List A tournament, recently scored two back-to-back centuries while playing against Warwickshire and Surrey, respectively. Pujara scored 107 runs against Warwickshire and followed it up with a 174-run knock against Surrey. Earlier, he performed incredibly well in the County Championship for Sussex, which even earned him his place back in the Indian Test team.

(Image: @MohammadKaif/Instagram/PTI)